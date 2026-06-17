School Bus Logistics Grows Its Team and Expands Software Expertise to Better Serve Districts

Three new software data analyst hires and BusRight certification bring an added layer of support to the routing services districts already rely on.

DENVER, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- School Bus Logistics, LLC, a leader in logistics consulting and support for school districts across North America, has hired three software data analysts and expanded its software certification program to include BusRight. The additions are designed to provide districts with faster, more accurate support across every stage of a routing engagement.

The software data analyst is a newly created position built to support SBL's routing team with dedicated data review, software setup, reporting, and operational readiness. The role adds a focused layer of technical support to the services SBL already provides — giving districts more confidence that the data behind their routing is accurate, organized, and ready to work.

"We created this role because we wanted our routing team to have real support behind them," said Megan Snair, vice president of operations and services at School Bus Logistics. "These hires weren't just about adding people, we were looking for specific experience that would translate directly to better outcomes for our clients. CJ, Jake, and Valorie each bring that, and we're excited to show our clients what it will mean for them."

CJ Merrill

Merrill brings hands-on experience in data analysis and routing software support from her time at First Planning Solutions, where she worked directly with VersaTrans and Edulog. Her background in software implementation and data management means she understands the systems SBL's clients rely on — and what it takes to keep them running accurately.

Jake Nulick

Nulick brings more than a decade of school transportation experience to the team, having worked as a bus driver, router, and operations supervisor before spending more than two years as a software support specialist at Tyler Technologies. There, he supported districts using Tyler Drive, Traversa, and the Versatrans suite. His time on both the operations and software sides of transportation gives him a ground-level understanding of the challenges districts face every day.

Valorie Ashburn

Ashburn comes to SBL from Canal Winchester Local Schools, where she coordinated extracurricular transportation and managed student routing data, scheduling, and compliance reporting using Transfinder and related platforms. Her experience working inside a district's transportation operation gives her a firsthand understanding of what accurate, well-organized data means for the schools and families SBL's clients serve.

Expanding Software Expertise With BusRight Certification

Alongside the new hires, SBL has expanded its software certification program to include BusRight, with team members across the organization pursuing certification. The addition builds on the team's existing expertise across today's leading routing platforms, including Traversa, Tyler Drive, Edulog, Transfinder, and BusRight, providing districts with platform-specific support from a team that already knows their software.

For districts navigating software transitions, managing multiple platforms, or simply looking for routing support that meets them where they are, SBL's expanded team and certification program makes that easier to find in one place.

For more information on School Bus Logistics or to learn more about its services, email [email protected].

About School Bus Logistics

Founded in 2010, School Bus Logistics specializes in safe and efficient routing for school districts and school bus contracting companies. With more than 65 years of combined experience in routing software and operations, the company is dedicated to helping school districts navigate the complexities of pupil transportation and optimize their routing strategies.

Media Contact

Cara Moyle, School Bus Logistics, 1 720.204.8493, [email protected], www.schoolbuslogistics.com

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SOURCE School Bus Logistics