School Bus Logistics Promotes Dave Sollecito to Director of Business Development and Welcomes Routing Consultant Lance Osler

Industry veteran joins the Denver-based firm as routing consultant while team member Dave Sollecito steps into a new leadership role focused on business development.

DENVER, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- School Bus Logistics (SBL), a Denver-based school transportation consulting firm specializing in routing and operational consulting for school districts, announced the promotion of Dave Sollecito to director of business development and the hiring of Lance Osler as routing consultant.

The expansion strengthens School Bus Logistics' ability to support school districts nationwide with data-driven school bus routing strategies, transportation logistics consulting, and operational efficiency improvements.

Sollecito brings more than a decade of experience in education technology sales, specializing in transportation routing solutions and district technology partnerships. In his new role, he will lead the company's business development strategy, expand partnerships with school districts and industry providers, and support continued growth.

Prior to joining SBL, Sollecito served as a sales consultant at TransAct Communications and Transfinder, where he worked with school districts to implement transportation technology solutions. He focuses on working with customers to find out what issues they're facing in daily operations and collaborating with the SBL team to determine what solution would improve their services and bottom lines.

School Bus Logistics also announced the hiring of Lance Osler as routing consultant.

Osler brings more than two decades of experience in computerized school transportation routing, implementation, and consulting for school districts across North America. In his role with SBL, he will work with districts to analyze transportation operations and support routing optimization initiatives.

He previously held roles with Education Logistics, VersaTrans Solutions, and Laidlaw (now First Student), supporting transportation software implementation and routing projects for school districts across the United States and Canada. His work has included projects with large districts such as Detroit Public Schools, Cincinnati Public Schools, and the Pinellas County School District in Florida.

"Dave has a track record of building strong relationships across the industry, and his promotion reflects the leadership and strategic insight he brings to our organization," said Robert Jacobus, CEO and founder of School Bus Logistics. "We're also excited to welcome Lance, whose experience working with school districts on transportation routing and implementation projects will bring valuable insight to our consulting work."

The changes to the team reflect growing demand among school districts for improved school bus routing efficiency, transportation planning expertise, and operational consulting services.

About School Bus Logistics

Founded in 2010, School Bus Logistics works with school district leaders to improve how pupil transportation systems are planned, managed, and evaluated. The company provides routing and operational support that helps districts balance safety, compliance, and budget constraints while delivering reliable service to families. School Bus Logistics brings more than 65 years of combined experience in routing software and transportation operations.

