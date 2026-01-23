School Bus Logistics Promotes Megan Snair and Adds Jodi Good to Routing Department

Strategic leadership additions support continued growth and enhanced client services for school districts nationwide

DENVER, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- School Bus Logistics, LLC announced the promotion of Megan Snair to vice president of operations and services and the hiring of Jodi Good as manager of routing services. The leadership changes support the company's continued growth and increased focus on client experience and retention as school districts face ongoing regulatory and budget pressures.

Founded in 2010, School Bus Logistics provides logistics consulting and routing support to school districts and transportation providers across North America. The company has positioned itself as a service-focused partner to districts navigating rising costs, driver shortages, and changing compliance requirements.

Snair's promotion formalizes her role overseeing service delivery, internal systems, and operational processes as the company scales. She brings more than two decades of experience in pupil transportation operations and has played a central role in the company's growth. "Megan and I started working together in the pupil transportation industry in 1998," said Founder and CEO, Robert Jacobus, "since then, I have wanted her by my side on the SBL journey. She's the ideal combination of day-to-day knowledge and ability to lead the team in executing on customer needs."

In addition to Snair's promotion, the company hired Good to oversee routing staff and strengthen its approach to the client life cycle. Good brings experience across multiple roles in pupil transportation, including bus driver and transportation director.

"Jodi understands the challenges districts face because she has worked in the field," Jacobus said. "Her focus on service and efficiency strengthens how we support our customers."

The company said the leadership additions position School Bus Logistics to expand its services while continuously improving consistency and alignment in customer outcomes and long-term partnerships.

About School Bus Logistics

Founded in 2010, School Bus Logistics works with school district leaders to improve how pupil transportation systems are planned, managed and evaluated. The company provides routing and operational support that helps districts balance safety, compliance and budget constraints while delivering reliable service to families. School Bus Logistics brings more than 65 years of combined experience in routing software and transportation operations.

