School Bus Logistics Releases an Updated User Interface for Their RouteHub Platform

The modernized platform brings additional insights and ease of use to districts' transportation departments.

DENVER, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- School Bus Logistics, LLC, a leader in logistics consulting and support for school districts across North America, has updated their cloud-based RouteHub platform. This redesign provides districts with an improved experience in requesting, managing, and communicating routing changes to daily transportation operations.

Created in 2015 as an internal tool for the School Bus Logistics team, leadership realized that it would also be beneficial for school districts to use in house. "There's been a serious lag in elevating technology in school districts — especially when it comes to pupil transportation," said Robert Jacobus, CEO & Founder of School Bus Logistics, "We realized that there was a need to bridge the gap in analog route requests and industry routing programs."

Districts' use of emails, handwritten memos, and Google Sheets to communicate changes for student pick ups and drop offs are easily lost and lack security measures. Not only can the information not make it into the system, it can leave student's personal information vulnerable. With RouteHub, requests can be made by parents or office staff and are fed directly into the routing software for implementation by routers — keeping information within the system as well.

Two new features were added to RouteHub in 2025: transportation forms, for parents to more easily make requests such as bus stop changes, and student incident reporting for drivers. These were developed to allow districts increased visibility to transportation information for better efficiencies and safer routing.

Student incident reporting continues to be a topic transportation and administration are tackling in order to keep all students — and drivers — safe during transportation. The reporting feature provides transportation departments with an electronic paper trail when working with administration. The platform features a request video button, easy student search, QR code for drivers to access a portal and submit an incident, and staff assignment when forwarding to schools.

The RouteHub platform provides a simplified process that closes the loop faster on reporting, gets rid of hand-written paper trails from drivers, streamlines communication, and assists with accountability — from any web-enabled device.

For more information on School Bus Logistics or to see a demo of the RouteHub platform, email [email protected].

About School Bus Logistics

Founded in 2010, School Bus Logistics specializes in safe and efficient routing for school districts and school bus contracting companies. With more than 65 years of combined experience in routing software and operations, the company is dedicated to helping school districts navigate the complexities of pupil transportation and optimize their routing strategies.

Media Contact

Cara Moyle, School Bus Logistics, 1 720.204.8493, [email protected], www.schoolbuslogistics.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE School Bus Logistics