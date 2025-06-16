School Bus Logistics Releases Two New RouteHub Features

The online communication portal now allows for parent requests as well as student incident reporting, closing the loop on transportation department communications.

DENVER, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- School Bus Logistics, LLC, a leader in logistics consulting and support for school districts across North America, has released two new features to their cloud-based communication platform, RouteHub. These features assist in creating clear communication within the district as well as with parents.

In addition to the bus service requests and ticketing features already in place, RouteHub now offers transportation forms and student incident reporting. Each feature will allow districts increased visibility to transportation information for better efficiencies and safer routing.

Within transportation forms, parents and transportation staff experience decreased miscommunication and increased reliability in routing changes. The system helps districts connect the dots and to expect:

Simplified community communication

QR code on the website allows parents to make a bus stop change request and access proper forms

Access to add requests for multiple students or submit multiple types of forms for one student – including things such as daycare requests or address changes

Information stored all in one place along with filtering options

Student search tool within forms to attach directly to an existing student

Student incident reporting has been a hot topic over the years as districts work to keep all students — and drivers — safe during transportation. The reporting feature provides transportation departments with an electronic paper trail when working with administration. Some of the features of the reporting include:

Request video button

Easy student search

QR code for drivers to access a portal and submit an incident

Staff assignment when forwarding to schools

"The goal of RouteHub has always been to provide tools for clarity and enhanced communication for districts," said Robert Jacobus, CEO & Founder of School Bus Logistics, "The addition of transportation forms and incident reporting continues building on this goal while also providing additional communication opportunities for parents."

The RouteHub platform provides a simplified process that closes the loop faster on reporting, gets rid of hand-written paper trails from drivers, streamlines communication, and assists with accountability — from any web-enabled device.

For more information on School Bus Logistics or to see a demo of the RouteHub platform, email [email protected].

About School Bus Logistics

Founded in 2010, School Bus Logistics specializes in safe and efficient routing for school districts and school bus contracting companies. With more than 65 years of combined experience in routing software and operations, the company is dedicated to helping school districts navigate the complexities of pupil transportation and optimize their routing strategies.

