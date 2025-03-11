School Bus Logistics Welcomes Dave Sollectio as Sales Manager

Industry Veteran Brings More Than 13 Years of Education Technology Experience to the Sales Team

DENVER, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- School Bus Logistics, LLC, a leader in logistics consulting and support for school districts across North America, has hired Dave Sollectio as its new Sales Manager. With more than 13 years of experience in the education technology sector, Sollectio brings deep industry knowledge and a strong understanding of the challenges faced by school districts and bus companies.

Since its founding in 2010, School Bus Logistics has experienced significant growth and continues to expand its sales and account service capabilities. Sollectio's addition to the team will further strengthen the company's commitment to providing transportation support and leadership alongside the sales of all services and the online RouteHub portal.

"Adding Dave to SBL is meaningful for a few reasons," said Robert Jacobus, CEO & Founder of School Bus Logistics. "He understands our industry and the needs of transportation directors, ensuring that the solutions he presents bring tangible value to school districts. We have known Dave for years and believe his expertise and customer-first approach make him the perfect fit for our team."

Sollectio previously served as a Senior Sales Executive at TransAct Communications and a Sales Consultant at Transfinder, where he specialized in routing solutions for school transportation. His technical expertise, relationship-building skills, and strategic sales approach will play a key role in strengthening School Bus Logistics' partnerships with districts and bus companies nationwide.

"Joining SBL felt like an ideal next step in my career," said Sollectio. "I'm excited to build on the company's strong relationships and develop new partnerships to support safe and efficient student transportation."

About School Bus Logistics

Founded in 2010, School Bus Logistics specializes in logistics consulting and support for school districts and school bus contracting companies. With over 65 years of combined experience in routing software and operations, the company is dedicated to helping school districts navigate the complexities of pupil transportation and optimize their routing strategies.

