School District of Newberry County Strengthens Early Education with Reading Eggs and Mathseeds

Reading Eggs and Mathseeds, which meet Level III and Level II ESSA requirements respectively, are award-winning, online programs that provide engaging, research-based lessons that personalize learning for each student. The interactive games and lessons make mastering early reading and math skills both enjoyable and effective.

"Over the years, we have observed significant improvements in student outcomes thanks to various district and state initiatives. Additionally, we have integrated Reading Eggs and Mathseeds into our enrichment activities and station work," said Dr. Beth Brooks, Director of Elementary Education for the School District of Newberry County. "By incorporating these programs into our pre-K curriculum, we are equipping students with essential tools for kindergarten readiness and early success."

"School District of Newberry County's dedication to leveraging Reading Eggs and Mathseeds has made a measurable difference in student progress," said Allison Ireland, Director of Product at 3P Learning. "These programs are laying a strong foundation for lifelong learning and success for even the youngest learners in the district."

To learn more about Reading Eggs and Mathseeds, please visit http://www.readingeggs.com/districts and http://www.mathseeds.com/districts.

3P Learning is a global leader in online education for school-aged students and offers a multi-award-winning suite of programs covering mathematics (Mathletics and Mathseeds) and reading (Reading Eggs). Serving more than 18,000 schools in over 130 countries, our classroom solutions have been created by experienced educators and are backed by over 20 years of research.

