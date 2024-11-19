School District of Newberry County Strengthens Early Education with Reading Eggs and Mathseeds

District expands programs to its preschool and Montessori classrooms
NEWBERRY, S.C., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- School District of Newberry County expands the use of 3P Learning's online programs Reading Eggs and Mathseeds to its early educational classrooms. The district has been successfully using the engaging math and reading solutions for the past five years to support foundational literacy and math skills across its elementary classrooms. This expansion will allow the district's youngest learners to see the same benefits the elementary students have seen.
The expanded use of these programs to preschool and Montessori classrooms aims to provide targeted support to students struggling with ELA and math at the earliest stages. These efforts align with the South Carolina Department of Education's kindergarten readiness assessments, which measure critical skills in literacy and math.
Reading Eggs and Mathseeds, which meet Level III and Level II ESSA requirements respectively, are award-winning, online programs that provide engaging, research-based lessons that personalize learning for each student. The interactive games and lessons make mastering early reading and math skills both enjoyable and effective.
"Over the years, we have observed significant improvements in student outcomes thanks to various district and state initiatives. Additionally, we have integrated Reading Eggs and Mathseeds into our enrichment activities and station work," said Dr. Beth Brooks, Director of Elementary Education for the School District of Newberry County. "By incorporating these programs into our pre-K curriculum, we are equipping students with essential tools for kindergarten readiness and early success."
"School District of Newberry County's dedication to leveraging Reading Eggs and Mathseeds has made a measurable difference in student progress," said Allison Ireland, Director of Product at 3P Learning. "These programs are laying a strong foundation for lifelong learning and success for even the youngest learners in the district."
