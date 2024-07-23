School-Home Communications Checklist From ParentSquare Gives Administrators a Free Tool To Prepare for Back to School

"With this list of action items and resources, all of the decision-makers who manage school communications now have a tool they can reference immediately to help them evaluate, organize, and strategize. With a strong plan in place, institutions can quickly dive into back-to-school operations." Post this

The 2024 Back-to-School Checklist for School-Home Communications includes:

A comprehensive plan that takes administrators through every stage of setting up communications for the new school year, from evaluating last year's strategies to coordinating launch tasks.





Detailed best practices for school-home communications, developed from more than a decade of supporting tens of thousands of schools and districts as they head back to school.





Access to ParentSquare tools and in-depth guides for district communication, including resources for addressing common barriers and a self-assessment that generates a personalized report for the school.

"Each year, districts and schools face new challenges and opportunities, and they need fresh tools to help them start their year off strong," ParentSquare President and Founder Anupama Vaid said. "With this list of action items and resources, all of the decision-makers who manage school communications now have a tool they can reference immediately to help them evaluate, organize, and strategize. With a strong plan in place, institutions can quickly dive into back-to-school operations."

To download a free copy of the 2024 Back-to-School Checklist for School-Home Communications, educators can visit: https://links.psqr.io/B2SChecklist.

