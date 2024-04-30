School Specialty Announces Winners of the 2024 Crystal Apple Awards Celebrating Inspirational Teachers

"Having witnessed firsthand the immense efforts and lifelong impact educators have on students, I am profoundly honored to be part of the Crystal Apple Awards," said Sue Ann Highland, PhD, the national education strategist at School Specialty. Post this

Typhani Russo, from Commonwealth Charter Academy in Harrisburg, PA, is the founder of Bookworms Against Bullies, a nonprofit that inspires students with stories of overcoming bullying;

Mercedes Salas from Uvalde Elementary School in Uvalde, TX, whose constant love, kindness, and support has impacted so many students; and

from Uvalde Elementary School in , whose constant love, kindness, and support has impacted so many students; and Julie Pfeifer from Abraxas School of Ohio in Mansfield, OH , who has launched a book club, an auto body club, and a 3D printing club as she sought to engage students using their own interests, and written curricula for new courses, allowing students to earn certificates they can use after graduation.

To read the full stories of this year's winners, visit SchoolSpecialty.com.

"Having witnessed firsthand the immense efforts and lifelong impact educators have on students, I am profoundly honored to be part of the Crystal Apple Awards," said Sue Ann Highland, PhD, the national education strategist at School Specialty. "Teachers serve as the cornerstone of our education system, wholeheartedly devoting themselves to crafting enriching experiences and safe havens for our students. Recognizing their dedication and exceptional contributions is extremely important, and one of the most rewarding aspects of my role at School Specialty."

Finalists for the Crystal Apple Awards receive a $100 School Specialty merchandise certificate for themselves and an additional $100 certificate for their school. This year's finalists are:

Lisa Longino from Mayfair Elementary in South Euclid, OH;

To learn more about the Crystal Apple Awards, please visit SchoolSpecialty.com.

About School Specialty, LLC

With a 60-year legacy, School Specialty is a leading provider of comprehensive learning environment solutions for the pre-K–12 education marketplace in the U.S. and Canada. This includes essential classroom supplies, furniture and design services, educational technology, sensory spaces featuring Snoezelen®, science curriculum, learning resources, professional development, and more. School Specialty believes every student can flourish in an environment where they are engaged and inspired to learn and grow. In support of this vision to transform more than classrooms, the company applies its unmatched team of subject-matter experts and designs, manufactures, and distributes a broad assortment of name-brand and proprietary products. For more information, go to SchoolSpecialty.com.

Media Contact

Leah Carroll, PRP Group, 1 952-564-9022, [email protected], prp.group

SOURCE School Specialty, LLC