School Specialty Unveils $50,000 School Makeover Sweepstakes

"We're honored to celebrate and support schools across the country, providing them with the opportunity to revitalize their environments and enhance learning outcomes for their students," said Sue Ann Highland, PhD, national education strategist at School Specialty. "By investing in schools today, we are investing in the future of education and empowering students to reach their full potential."

School Specialty has been a trusted partner to educators for 60 years, helping schools update learning spaces to fit their instructional style and learning goals. It offers more than 100,000 products designed to work together, plus a team of subject-matter experts with targeted experience to help educators make the most of them.

Entries for the $50,000 School Makeover Sweepstakes will be open from April 15 through May 31, 2024. Sweepstakes eligibility is open to school employees, volunteers, or family members and caretakers of students. They can simply fill out a form including basic contact information and the name of their school at SchoolSpecialty.com. Individuals may enter the sweeps every day to increase their school's chance to win!

No purchase is required to enter. Complete sweepstakes rules are available here.

With a 60-year legacy, School Specialty is a leading provider of comprehensive learning environment solutions for the pre-K–12 education marketplace in the U.S. and Canada. This includes essential classroom supplies, furniture and design services, educational technology, sensory spaces featuring Snoezelen®, science curriculum, learning resources, professional development, and more. School Specialty believes every student can flourish in an environment where they are engaged and inspired to learn and grow. In support of this vision to transform more than classrooms, the company applies its unmatched team of subject-matter experts and designs, manufactures, and distributes a broad assortment of name-brand and proprietary products. For more information, go to SchoolSpecialty.com.

