School Wellbeing Solutions Paving the Way for Sustainable Leadership and Staff Wellbeing

"We're not a standalone training; we're an opportunity to workshop with colleagues," says Founder Martín Blank, emphasizing the collaborative and transformative nature of their programs.

At the heart of School Wellbeing Solutions is a team of research-based practitioners and experts in wellbeing, education, facilitation, and data analysis. This unique blend of skills contributes to the remarkable outcomes the company achieves.

In just 12 months, School Wellbeing Solutions expanded its reach from serving 0 to 20 school districts across the United States. In a resilience journey district, participants reported astounding outcomes:

100% reported more enjoyable and productive team interactions.

95% reported increased connectedness in building positive workplace cultures.

95% reported improved relationships with self (core of all leadership traits).

88% reported marked improvement in personal resilience.

88% reported greater work-life harmony.

Blank reflects on the evolution of School Wellbeing Solutions. Starting as a teacher and evolving into an administrator, vendor, consultant, and positive psychology researcher, Blank identified a critical pattern—the interconnectedness of student outcomes, teacher performance, and leader wellbeing. This realization led to the creation of the Resilience Journey, designed to empower leaders to authentically engage with their teams and enhance their own well-being.

School Wellbeing Solutions envisions a future serving all forward-thinking districts and schools prioritizing staff and teacher wellbeing. Plans include collaborating with top-notch facilitators, expanding offerings to be more asynchronous, and establishing certification programs for leaders in partnership with universities.

"We want to be an integral part of any school district serious about strategic positive psychology implementation for staff and student wellbeing," Martín Blank states.

School Wellbeing Solutions is the go-to choice for staff wellbeing and retention. Their innovative approach stands as the antithesis to traditional training, promising workplaces that attract and retain top talent. They focus on leader wellbeing as the foundation for successful school environments. One of their core values is that positive psychology holds the key to effective leadership and system implementation. Results show that investing in School Wellbeing Solutions pays off through sustained staff wellbeing and retention.

About Martín Blank

Martín Blank, founder of School Wellbeing Solutions, began as an educator addressing student stress in 2006. Recognized for his innovative stress-management practices, he founded Astronauts SEL in 2017. A 2019 UPenn Fellow, Martín now focuses on teacher wellbeing, impacting over 20,000 individuals during the pandemic.

Martín Blank, School Wellbeing Solutions

