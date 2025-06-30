SchoolDay Launches SchoolDay Academy to Advance AI Skills in K-12

"SchoolDay Academy addresses an immediate need in the market today by offering thousands of Gen-AI courses and hands-on certification-based training programs for both K-12 teachers and students." Post this

"SchoolDay Academy addresses an immediate need in the market today by offering thousands of Gen-AI courses and hands-on certification-based training programs for both K-12 teachers and students", said Robert Iskander, CEO of SchoolDay. "We are proud of our partnership with Coursera, allowing us to customize their market-leading platform to meet the needs of K-12 teachers and students."

SchoolDay Academy is available to schools to license as a teacher professional development and continuing education program. Examples of the newly released SchoolDay Academy courses for K-12 teachers include:

Dyscalculia: Strategies for Students in Elementary School

Enhance Writing Instruction with AI: Practice and Pedagogy

Empowering SEL Through Storytelling

SchoolDay Academy also offers high school Career and Technical Education (CTE) students virtual internships in IT in addition to career certificates in over 50 career pathways. Teachers can offer these courses as student assignments directly from their Learning Management Systems (LMS), through SchoolDay's two-way PII-free data integration.

School Academy's affordable academic annual licenses, with unlimited access to over 9,000 Coursera Plus courses and thousands of certifications, are available for purchase on SchoolDay's online catalog.

For more information or to request a custom proposal, please visit schoolday.com/academy and stop by SchoolDay's booth at ISTE Live (Booth #2234) to participate in an hourly raffle for a free annual license.

About SchoolDay (Formerly Global Grid for Learning, PBC)

SchoolDay (www.schoolday.com) safeguards student privacy and educational data by providing a secure zero-trust ecosystem orchestration platform for schools and classrooms. Serving over 36,000 schools, 3,000+ districts and colleges, and hundreds of EdTech vendors, SchoolDay champions open standards and secure data exchange, solidifying its role as a trusted leader in educational technology.

Media Contact

Bushra Wali, SchoolDay, Inc, 1 8885576085, [email protected], schoolday.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE SchoolDay, Inc