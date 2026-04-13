SchoolDay Unveils a Fundamentally New Approach to K-12 Data Privacy and Launches School Data Sovereignty Alliance

"The SchoolDay platform allows us to manage the guardrails for data sharing within the IT team and remove the guardrails from our teachers, letting them do what they do best: teach our children." —Nikolas Crapo, Director, Information Technology at Bakersfield City School District Post this

"The upcoming academic year demands a new level of data protection and autonomy for schools," said Robert Iskander, CEO of SchoolDay, Inc. "By launching our next technology release and the School Data Sovereignty Alliance, we are not just helping schools meet current regulations; we are empowering them to achieve true data sovereignty in the face of rapidly evolving digital and AI landscapes."

Addressing the Crisis of Scattered School Data

SchoolDay's research, conducted in partnership with client districts, found that school data has become widely dispersed, copied across hundreds, often thousands, of cloud applications. Districts overwhelmingly lack the management tools to govern these disparate data streams—from SSO and rostering to simple file transfers. Most districts were found to be using over 800 individual applications, with only a small fraction covered by comprehensive data privacy agreements.

The new SchoolDay release is a direct response to this systemic risk, which K12SIX highlights as the source of over half of all data breaches. The platform provides a three-pronged solution:

Discover: Builds a comprehensive inventory of application usage across schools to identify potential risks.

Enforce: Allows districts to configure and enforce granular policies on what data, if any, is shared, including identifying and replacing personally identifiable information (PII) with tokens, directly supporting FERPA and COPPA compliance.

Validate: Provides immutable activity logs and reliable reports for audit and compliance requirements.

A cornerstone of the release is a next-generation token management system. This innovative technology allows districts to identify and replace specific PII fields with unique, reversible tokens in milliseconds. This ensures transparency for vendors while allowing districts to retain full control and the ability to reverse the tokenization using district-held keys. For EdTech providers, this also significantly reduces regulatory risk across evolving state and federal data privacy requirements. It is particularly valuable in AI use cases, where tokenized data can be safely used for model training without introducing unnecessary compliance or security exposure.

"The SchoolDay platform allows us to manage the guardrails for data sharing within the IT team and remove the guardrails from our teachers, letting them do what they do best — teach our children," said Nikolas Crapo, Director, Information Technology at Bakersfield City School District.

Launching the School Data Sovereignty Alliance

Recognizing that technology is outpacing policy, SchoolDay is proud to announce the launch of the School Data Sovereignty Alliance. The alliance is a collaborative initiative focused on creating clear policies and practices for establishing data sovereignty across the education technology ecosystem.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) exacerbates the risk, as vendors acting as data distribution nodes can inadvertently facilitate the flow of sensitive data to AI tools. The alliance will address this by:

Advancing awareness of the critical need for district data sovereignty.

Conducting advocacy for stronger policies from governments and vendors.

Promoting best practices to protect and secure data across the ecosystem.

Currently, there are 12 Founding Member school districts, including Boston Public Schools, and several Strategic Corporate Partners, including Vonage, a division of Ericsson, who share the commitment to this vision.

"The Alliance is an important initiative to bring attention to the risks of data sharing, while also helping advance better approaches to securing school data," added Ryan Johnson, CTO at Rocklin Unified School District in California. "We hope more districts and vendors engage with us to advance this important work."

About SchoolDay

SchoolDay, formerly GG4L, is the leading ecosystem orchestration provider for education. With nearly a decade of experience, SchoolDay empowers school districts and EdTech vendors to secure and manage their data ecosystems, ensuring compliance and instructional flexibility.

Media Contact

Padraig O'Shea, SchoolDay, 1 8885576085, [email protected], schoolday.com

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SOURCE SchoolDay