Schoolfundr Partners with Philanthropist Eric LeGrand to Help New Jersey Teachers Serve Students

Area teachers, many who use their own financial resources to stock their classrooms with supplies, gathered at LeGrand Coffee Shop in Woodbridge for the chance to win.

"My teacher friends tell me how much money they spend out of pocket," LeGrand told ABC 7 in New York at the event. "I was blown away at what they spend"

"We started Schoolfundr because we know how important raising additional funds is to teachers, coaches and parents in their support of students. Our mission is to make the fundraising process as simple and stress-free as possible, enabling educators to help students reach their full potential." said Schoolfundr Founder and CEO Dennis Levene, who was on hand to present the $1,000 check to the winner.

"The average teacher can spend hundreds of dollars of their own money each year on classroom expenses, so any additional funding for their students is always impactful," said Nicholas Ferroni, a local teacher influencer who participated in the event.

Perth-Amboy Physical Education teacher Nikki Karas won the Schoolfundr $1,000,00 donation and told ABC 7 the money will help her deliver a better educational experience to her students this year.

"The kids know I spend a lot of money on them and I'm actually switching classrooms this year, so this is huge for me," said Karas

Schoolfundr helps raise critical supporting funds for schools and school-supported organizations nationwide. For more information visit schoolfundr.org

