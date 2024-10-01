Schoolhouse Expands College Partnerships to Advance Equity in College Admissions

"Our partner colleges and universities are recognizing the value of Schoolhouse's free tutoring platform, both as a way to provide free access to high-quality learning and as a way to empower students to become volunteer tutors themselves." - Sal Khan, Schoolhouse CEO & Founder Post this

This gives all students, regardless of their socioeconomic background, the ability to get personalized help from certified volunteer tutors. Students are also able to prove to colleges they've mastered specific subjects, regardless of the course availability at their local school.

This expanded network of partners reflects the wide diversity of American higher education, representing every region of the United States and spanning private and public institutions, state flagship universities, liberal arts colleges, and HBCUs (historically Black colleges and universities).

"These partnerships showcase the incredible potential of peer-to-peer learning in making education more accessible," says Sal Khan. "Ultimately, this collaborative approach helps create a more equitable admissions landscape for all students."

For many partner universities, the Schoolhouse Portfolio serves as a standardized way to assess subject mastery, particularly beneficial for students with limited access to specific courses in their local schools. This approach helps admissions officers gain a more holistic view of an applicant's academic capabilities, regardless of their educational background.

"Rural students often face barriers when exploring their college options including limited access to college prep activities. Our goal is to work directly with students, families and others in the community to highlight resources like Schoolhouse as a way to improve accessibility and college preparedness," said University of South Carolina's Executive Director of Undergraduate Admissions, Dr. Elizabeth Orehovec.

Additionally, the Portfolio showcases students' volunteer hours and credentials as Schoolhouse tutors, highlighting their commitment to community service and peer support. This aspect of the Portfolio allows universities to identify candidates who align with their institutional values and culture.

The Schoolhouse model not only aids students in their college applications but also fosters a global community of learners and educators. As the platform continues to grow, it promises to play an increasingly vital role in shaping the future of education and college admissions.

Colleges interested in partnering with Schoolhouse are encouraged to email [email protected] for more information. Learn more about our existing partnerships here.

New College and University Partners:

Amherst College

Auburn University

Belmont University

Dartmouth College

Duke University

Franklin & Marshall College

Southern Methodist University

Southern New Hampshire University

Spelman College

Stanford University

Swarthmore College

The University of Texas at Austin

University of Alabama

University of Arizona

University of Arkansas

University of California, Berkeley

University of Denver

University of Notre Dame

University of South Carolina

University of Vermont

About Schoolhouse:

Schoolhouse.world is a non-profit organization founded by Sal Khan of Khan Academy on a mission to connect the world through free, peer-to-peer tutoring. To date, Schoolhouse has supported over 100,000 learners across the globe.

