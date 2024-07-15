School's Cool with Tello Mobile's 5GB Plan for Only $10

The back-to-school season brings the excitement of new classes and reconnecting with friends. Tello Mobile recognizes the importance of staying connected during this busy time. Whether streaming educational videos, joining online study groups, or staying in touch with family, the 5GB plan ensures continuous connectivity at a fraction of the cost.

ATLANTA, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As parents need to gear up their kids for a new school year, Tello Mobile is lending a hand with an unbeatable deal on the 5GB plan. From July 15 to July 31, customers can enjoy the 5GB plan for only $10 instead of the usual $14 - an almost 30% discount, valid for the first month of use only. This limited-time promotion aims to keep students connected without straining their budgets.

Hit the books and save the bucks:

The back-to-school season brings the excitement of new classes and reconnecting with friends. Tello Mobile recognizes the importance of staying connected during this busy time. Whether streaming educational videos, joining online study groups, or staying in touch with family, the 5GB plan ensures continuous connectivity at a fraction of the cost.

A+ features of Tello Mobile:

No contracts: Tello Mobile offers no-contract plans that provide flexibility and freedom.

Nationwide coverage: Customers can enjoy reliable coverage across the country.

Customizable plans: Users can easily adjust their plans to add more data or talk minutes as needed.

5-star Customer Support: Tello Mobile prides itself on top-notch customer support.

Easy savings calculation:

Typically priced at $14, the 5GB plan is now available for $10 during this promotion. This discount allows anyone looking for affordable phone plans to allocate their savings towards other needs.

New (school) year, new feature: International Roaming

As the new school year kicks off, Tello Mobile is proud to announce a major enhancement to its service lineup: International Roaming. Now live on Tello.com, this exciting feature adds up to the already free WiFi Calling option to allow Tello users to stay connected across the globe. This marks a significant milestone in Tello's commitment to providing exceptional value and flexibility.

International Roaming is available through the PAYG product, which gives customers flexibility in enjoying the service. Pricing and details are available on the dedicated page: https://tello.com/international_roaming

Whether it's students exploring Asian cultures on educational trips, professionals attending international conferences in London, or anyone enjoying a cappuccino in Rome, Tello's International Roaming ensures seamless connectivity in over 250 countries and territories. With Tello, users can make calls, send texts, and use data worldwide, all while keeping their Tello number.

Simple signup process:

Signing up for the 5GB plan is straightforward. Customers can visit Tello Mobile's website to select the 5GB plan (or any other combo that works best for them). The discount will be automatically applied at checkout. This offer is available for a limited time and the discount applies for the first month of use only.

About Tello Mobile

Tello, a mobile carrier launched in 2016 caters to a variety of needs, whether that's a lot of data or a simple plan with a smidgen of MB. The "no fees whatsoever" policy, the flexible plans, and the outstanding 24/7 customer support made Tello the only wireless carrier on the US MVNO market rated as 'Excellent', as a result of almost 10,000 unbiased customer reviews on Trustpilot. Tello.com is a KeepCalling brand, a global telecommunications company registered in 2002 in the USA. KeepCalling was listed by Inc 5000 as one of the fastest-growing companies in the USA for 5 consecutive years.

Media Contact

Ecaterina Ilis Lia, Tello Mobile, +1678 528 0398 x 3040, [email protected], www.tello.com

SOURCE Tello Mobile