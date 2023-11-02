Schools Launch High-Speed Fiber Wide Area Network, Enhance Education

Carson City School District Ensures Access to High-Speed Internet Access With Fatbeam
CARSON CITY, Nev., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Nevada Governor's Office of Science, Innovation and Technology (OSIT), E-Rate Central and Fatbeam met at the Carson City School District (CCSD) Tuesday to celebrate the establishment of a high-speed fiber wide area network (WAN) project, marking a new era of connectivity and technological advancement, which will significantly enhance the educational landscape for students and educators in Carson City.
The event, attended by key stakeholders, community leaders, and school officials, showcased the district's unwavering commitment to fostering a dynamic and conducive learning environment. With the high-speed fiber WAN implementation, the district aims to ensure students have access to modern, high-speed internet services, enabling them to explore a wealth of educational resources and opportunities online.
"Today marks a significant milestone for our school district as we continue to prioritize the integration of technology and connectivity into our educational framework," said Raymond Medeiros, director of Information Technology for the Carson City School District. "This project reflects our unwavering commitment to providing our students with the tools and resources they need to succeed in an increasingly digital world."
The project, a crucial component of the district's technological infrastructure, has been meticulously designed to facilitate seamless communication and data transfer between different campuses, administrative offices, and the internet. This leading-edge project promises to reduce operating expenses while increasing the district's ability to support the demands of a modern educational environment.
About High Speed Nevada
The objective of the High Speed Nevada (HSNV) Initiative is universal access to modern broadband infrastructure that provides all Nevadans at their home or business access to an affordable, reliable, and scalable high-speed internet connection.
About Fatbeam
Fatbeam is a business-to-business provider of reliable fiber-based network solutions to enterprise, healthcare, government, and education customers looking to accelerate their growth in the Western United States. They believe in giving customers peace of mind to concentrate on operations by providing a superior product at the right price to meet needs now and in the future.
About Carson City School District
Located in Nevada's capital, Carson City School District offers public education to approximately 7,300 students throughout Carson City. The district includes 6 elementary schools, 2 middle schools, 1 alternative high school, and 1 comprehensive high school. Carson City School District boasts many successes including impressive graduation rates, strict safety measures, programs for gifted students, and advanced-placement classes, among several others. In a joint venture with Western Nevada College, the Carson City School District Jump Start College program allows students to complete their senior year of high school and freshman year of college simultaneously. For more information, visit carsoncityschools.com.
