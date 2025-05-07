SchoolStatus Partners with Over Half of California Districts to Improve Attendance

"SchoolStatus' support has been instrumental in helping us significantly improve our attendance rates and decrease chronic absenteeism." Dr. Ramiro Rubalcaba, Superintendent of Los Nietos SD. Post this

Proven Results from District Partners

SchoolStatus recently analyzed attendance data from 122 California districts and 800,000 students. It demonstrated a 21% drop in chronic absenteeism over three years, SchoolStatus partners compared to non-partner averages. These partner districts now average 93.45% daily attendance, closing in on pre-pandemic norms.

Partner highlights include:

Roseville City School District, where chronic absenteeism has fallen 43% in two years, with chronic rates among English Language Learners dropping from 13% to 7%.

"SchoolStatus' support has been instrumental in helping us significantly improve our attendance rates and decrease chronic absenteeism," said Dr. Ramiro Rubalcaba, Superintendent of Los Nietos SD. "As a result of this partnership, our students are not only attending school more consistently, they are also showing remarkable growth academically and demonstrating greater engagement overall."

Leadership Beyond Technology

SchoolStatus is a central voice in California's family engagement and attendance recovery efforts. As a strategic partner of the California Association of Supervisors of Child Welfare and Attendance (CASCWA) for over 15 years, SchoolStatus helps shape the conversation through statewide conferences, media, and thought leadership.

Experts in data analytics, education policy, and school communications have recently:

Co-presented with Redondo Beach USD at ACSA's Every Child Counts Symposium

Been spotlighted at CASCWA by Garden Grove USD and Roseville City SD

Authored a widely-read EdSource op-ed on targeted approaches to address chronic absenteeism by grade level

Published new attendance research cited by NPR and Yahoo News for data showing California partner districts bucking national trends

"Our data reveals that progress comes from combining early-warning systems with authentic family engagement," Dr. Stern noted. "While we've seen major gains in elementary grades, we're now helping districts address the more complex attendance challenges facing today's high school students—where social factors, mental health concerns, and economic pressures create unique barriers to consistent attendance."

As we anticipate the challenges and opportunities ahead in the 2025-2026 school year, SchoolStatus remains committed to supporting the dedicated educators and administrators across California's K-12 schools who work tirelessly to help students succeed. By continuing to provide the tools, insights, and partnership that districts need, we stand ready to help make every school day count. Our 360° approach recognizes that when family engagement, teacher satisfaction, and attendance all improve together, we're not just changing today's classrooms—we're building a stronger future for California's students and communities for generations to come.

If you're struggling with chronic absenteeism, download SchoolStatus's free attendance tracker and other quick-start attendance resources in the Resource Library.

About SchoolStatus

SchoolStatus believes that student success starts with empowering the team behind it: educators, families, and administrators. SchoolStatus delivers high-impact, data-driven solutions that help districts take targeted action to improve attendance, strengthen family engagement, support educator development, and simplify workflows. Partnering with thousands of districts across the U.S., SchoolStatus serves over 22 million students across all 50 states.

For more information on how SchoolStatus can help reverse chronic absenteeism in your district, visit schoolstatus.com.

