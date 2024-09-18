SchoolStatus Welcomes the 2024-25 Customer Advisory Board

Top-tier K-12 education leaders to advise on solutions designed to build family engagement, improve attendance, and support student achievement

RIDGELAND, Miss., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SchoolStatus, a leader in K-12 data-driven solutions that empower student success, announced today the launch of its 2024-25 Customer Advisory Board (CAB). Composed of education leaders with firsthand experience in K-12 districts and schools around the county, this board will play a pivotal role in shaping the company's strategic direction and product roadmap, building on SchoolStatus' long history of collaboration with educators.

Since the company launched in 2012, SchoolStatus has been dedicated to developing innovative solutions that empower districts to make a real impact for students, families, and educators. With this initiative, SchoolStatus underscores the commitment to addressing the unique challenges of today's schools, ensuring that its platform is both impactful and aligned with the real-world needs of educators and students.

"Hearing directly from customers is crucial to ensuring that we never lose sight of the realities in the classroom," said Russ Davis, Founder and CEO of SchoolStatus. "At SchoolStatus, we firmly believe that educators' voices must be central in shaping education technology. Our Customer Advisory Board enables us to directly collaborate with the people who best understand the needs of schools and districts across the U.S. so we can continue innovating and providing the best solutions to support all students."

Members of the CAB were selected based on their deep knowledge of education technology, passion for improving learning outcomes, and success in supporting students' academic achievements and families' evolving needs. Over the coming months, they will meet with SchoolStatus leadership to provide feedback and collaborate on strategic initiatives.

Representing seven U.S. states, the 2024-25 CAB includes the following members:

La'Toya Atterberry, District Instructional Technology Specialist, Meridian Public School District, Mississippi

Rachel Blackwell , Instructional Technology/Digital Learning Facilitator, Pulaski County Special School District, Arkansas

, Instructional Technology/Digital Learning Facilitator, Pulaski County Special School District, Johnny Gonzalez , Supervisor of Child Welfare and Attendance, Sanger Unified School District, California

, Supervisor of Child Welfare and Attendance, Sanger Unified School District, Dr. Keri Johnson , Superintendent, Tuscaloosa County School System, Alabama

, Superintendent, Tuscaloosa County School System, Dr. Kristina Pollard , Assistant Superintendent, Leake County School District, Mississippi

, Assistant Superintendent, School District, Stoney Rogers , Technology Integration Specialist, Pascagoula-Gautier School District, Mississippi

, Technology Integration Specialist, Pascagoula-Gautier School District, Amanda Samples , Assistant Superintendent, DeSoto County Schools, Mississippi

, Assistant Superintendent, Schools, Dr. Jeff Seeton , Assistant Superintendent, Lake Worth ISD, Texas

, Assistant Superintendent, Lake Worth ISD, Dr. Tonya Shepherd , Public Information and Family & Community Outreach Officer, Santa Rosa County District Schools, Florida

, Public Information and Family & Community Outreach Officer, District Schools, Jastassia White, Assistant Principal, Hattiesburg High School, Mississippi

"I am truly honored to join the SchoolStatus Customer Advisory Board and collaborate with districts nationwide. This opportunity allows me to learn from other district leaders while supporting teachers using student data and two-way communication tools to drive student success," said Rachel Blackwell, Digital Learning Facilitator for Pulaski County Special School District. "Together, we can provide educators the resources and strategies to make informed decisions and strengthen relationships with students and families."

About SchoolStatus

SchoolStatus is a unified K-12 platform that leverages family engagement to drive greater impact for students in your district. SchoolStatus solutions are customized to align with your strategic goals and outcomes across school-home communication, attendance, and educator development. Serving over 22 million students across all 50 states, SchoolStatus provides data-backed insights that break down barriers and build relationships between school and home—so that every student is known by name and by need. Because when schools and families come together, there's no limit to what students can achieve. For more information, visit schoolstatus.com.

