Schoox Advances AI Strategy with Visier Embedded Partnership

"Standardizing jobs and skills and mapping them to learning content is difficult....With Visier, our customers not only have the skills intelligence but also the automation they need to personalize learning at scale." — Lefteris Ntouanoglou, CEO, Schoox

According to Gartner® research, "AI-enabled skills management is foundational to a dynamic skills approach in supporting talent and work processes. This research helps HR technology leaders navigate the complex and emerging landscape of AI-enabled solutions, each with its own proprietary skills models and matching algorithms . AI-enabled skills management systems don't only provide updated and searchable skills data. They are also a foundational element for matching algorithms, which match talent to work, learning, and job opportunities."

"L&D leaders want to use skills data to inform learning," said Lefteris Ntouanoglou, founder and CEO of Schoox. "However, standardizing jobs and skills and mapping them to learning content is difficult and manual. More often than not, companies abandon the process altogether," continued Lefteris. "With Visier, our customers not only have the skills intelligence but also the automation they need to personalize learning at scale."

Schoox will be exhibiting at the HR Technology Conference & Exposition 2023, taking place October 10-13, 2023, at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Attendees visiting Schoox at booth #5020 will learn more about the power of Schoox's workplace learning software and partnership with Visier. Additionally, Schoox will co-host a session with its customer Sports Clips, "A Cut Above: How Sport Clips Creates the Ultimate Workplace Experience."

About Schoox

Schoox is workplace learning software with a people-first twist. People aren't cogs, and Schoox was designed for how humans actually learn. We keep learners curious by letting you deliver more kinds of content wherever they are, from the front line to the corporate office. And by making learning easy, accessible, rewarding, and fun, we help you get everyone more excited about their career development. Learners can "up" their skills, grow on the job, and get more done—and you can measure the impact of their awesome accomplishments. Schoox powers people-focused learning experiences for organizations around the world, including Subway, Celebrity Cruises, Phillips 66, and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at schoox.com

About Visier

Visier is the recognized global leader in people analytics, providing on-demand answers to people-powered businesses. Behind every great brand, product, or idea is the Human Truth, and the Visier People Cloud reveals the fundamental questions and actionable truths capable of elevating your employees—and your business—to new heights. Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, Visier has over 40,000 customers in 75 countries around the world, including enterprises like BASF, Bridgestone, Electronic Arts, McKesson, MerckKGaA, and more. Visier is headquartered in Vancouver, BC with offices and team members worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.visier.com.

