Schoox and Lobster Ink Join Forces to Deliver Skills that Boost Frontline Performance

Guided by leading subject matter experts, Lobster Ink's Hospitality Excellence Learning Library consists of over 2,500 lessons in 20+ languages, designed to accelerate onboarding and upskill associates on the job.

"Lobster Ink delivers high-impact learning experiences that are built for the frontline," said Gerard du Plessis, Marketing Director, Lobster Ink. "We are excited to partner with Schoox and ultimately deliver our unique learning solutions to more customers across foodservice and hospitality."

"Schoox is thrilled to offer our customers award-winning content from Lobster Ink," said Lefteris Ntouanoglou, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Schoox. "Their courses are well suited to helping our customers engage their workers while improving guest satisfaction by making training rewarding and engaging."

About Lobster Ink

Lobster Ink is a leading online learning company that helps customers across the hospitality, foodservice, and tourism sectors upskill, onboard and inspire frontline teams with innovative training solutions. Lobster Ink is a division of Ecolab, a global sustainability leader offering water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that protect people and the resources vital to life. Learn more at LobsterInk.com.

About Schoox

Schoox is workplace learning software with a people-first twist. People aren't cogs, and Schoox was designed for how humans actually learn. We keep learners curious by letting you deliver more kinds of content wherever they are, from the front line to the corporate office. And by making learning easy, accessible, rewarding, and fun, we help you get everyone more excited about their career development. Learners can "up" their skills, grow on the job, and get more done—and you can measure the impact of their awesome accomplishments. Schoox powers people-focused learning experiences for organizations around the world, including Subway, Celebrity Cruises, Phillips 66, and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at https://www.schoox.com/.

