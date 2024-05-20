Schoox Announces Bold New User Experience to Advance Workplace Learning

"The new Schoox experience will make it even easier for us to deliver mobile training across 12,000 team members, continue to build a highly skilled workforce, and ultimately deliver on our superior customer service." - Xavier Lazo, Chief eLearning Guru and LMS Manager, Checkers & Rally's Post this

"Our team was given early access to the new Schoox user experience and we are thrilled with the intuitive workspaces, clean design, and innovation that Schoox is bringing to the marketplace," said Xavier Lazo, Chief eLearning Guru and LMS Manager, Checkers & Rally's. "The new Schoox experience will make it even easier for us to deliver mobile training across 12,000 team members, continue to build a highly skilled and engaged workforce, and ultimately deliver on our superior customer service."

The new Schoox user experience includes several new innovations including:

A reimagined learner experience that centralizes learning and development activities to foster ownership and empower users to prioritize their learning objectives and achieve their full potential via personalized training, career pathways, and dynamic skills data.

Immersive course experiences to captivate learners, with enhancements designed to maximize knowledge retention and skill development in a distraction-free viewing experience. Includes in-course social enhancements to promote peer-based learning and make training engaging.

Workspaces with focused navigation, designed to equip users with the information required to complete tasks right when they need it, to drive productivity.

AI-enabled skills mapping: This AI-enabled skills integration between Schoox and Visier Skills Intelligence empowers administrators to automate skill-to-job and skill-to-content connections, proactively identify skill gaps and personalize learning paths based on individual and organizational needs.

Learning & Development teams need a platform that delivers the easy-to-use, consumer-level experiences people expect from technology. According to Lighthouse Research & Advisory, approximately two in three workers at companies using learning technology say that it's 'just okay,' meaning there's considerable room for improvement. When asked directly, 91% of frontline workers said they want access to training or resources on a mobile device. Using learning technology that is mobile friendly, flexible, and collaborative would make a major difference in how frontline staff experience upskilling.*

"Schoox's next-generation learning experience is the culmination of a multi-year investment in customer-driven research and development," said Lefteris Ntouanoglou, Chief Executive Officer, Schoox. "By analyzing how our customers use the platform, we gained deep insights into the wide-ranging needs of learners. We expect the new user experience to improve learning outcomes for all learners based on positive customer feedback from our early access program.

Schoox is rolling out its new user experience in phases to cohorts of customers. The AI-enabled skills mapping feature is available in beta for select customers and will be generally available later in 2024.

ATD 2024 attendees can get a personalized demo of Schoox's new product experience and exciting new AI capabilities at booth 3401 in the expo hall.

About Schoox

Schoox is workplace learning software with a people-first twist. People aren't cogs, and Schoox was designed for how humans actually learn. We keep learners curious by letting you deliver more kinds of content wherever they are, from the front line to the corporate office. And by making learning easy, accessible, rewarding, and fun, we help you get everyone more excited about their career development. Learners can "up" their skills, grow on the job, and get more done—and you can measure the impact of their awesome accomplishments. Schoox powers people-focused learning experiences for organisations around the world, including Subway, Celebrity Cruises, Phillips 66, and Sonesta Hotels.

