Schoox Dominates Corporate LMS and Career Management Categories in G2 Spring 2024 Reports

The Schoox support team is phenomenal from the CSM to the Implementation Managers and Technical Support Teams. — Schoox customer G2 review Post this

Schoox was recognized in these Corporate Learning Management System and Career Management key areas after receiving positive reviews from verified users:

Career Management

Best Support - Enterprise

Easiest to Do Business With

Easiest to Do Business With - Enterprise

Momentum Leader

Corporate Learning Management Systems

Best Support - Mid-Market

High Performer - Mid-Market

Leader

Leader - Enterprise

"Schoox customers are raving fans thanks to our commitment to innovation, ease of use, and best-in-class customer service," said Lefteris Ntouanoglou, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Schoox. "We are honored that our customers consider us a valued partner as we work to reshape the future of learning management."

Visit Schoox's website to learn more or see the Schoox LMS in action at Learning Technologies 2024, on April 17–18 in London, and the Learning & HR Tech Solutions conference in Orlando, FL.

Discover what customers have shared about Schoox on G2 at https://www.g2.com/products/schoox/reviews.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit http://www.g2.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Schoox

Schoox is workplace learning software with a people-first twist. People aren't cogs, and Schoox was designed for how humans actually learn. We keep learners curious by letting you deliver more kinds of content wherever they are, from the front line to the corporate office. And by making learning easy, accessible, rewarding, and fun, we help you get everyone more excited about their career development. Learners can "up" their skills, grow on the job, and get more done—and you can measure the impact of their awesome accomplishments. Schoox powers people-focused learning experiences organizations around the world, including Subway, Celebrity Cruises, Phillips 66, and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at schoox.com.

Media Contact

Michelle Sullivan, Schoox, 1.703.283.9272, [email protected], https://www.schoox.com/

SOURCE Schoox