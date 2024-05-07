Schoox Founder & CEO an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Gulf South Award Finalist

"I am a passionate believer in lifelong learning and founded Schoox to disrupt the learning and talent development market by creating a mobile-first solution built with the learner in mind." —Lefteris Ntouanoglou, Founder & CEO Post this

Lefteris was one of the regional entrepreneurs selected as finalists by an independent panel of judges. Candidates were evaluated on several factors, including their demonstration of building long-term value through an entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact, among other key attributes.

"I am very honored to be a finalist for this award," said Lefteris. "I am a passionate believer in lifelong learning and founded Schoox to disrupt the learning and talent development market by creating a mobile-first solution built with the learner in mind."

Schoox was created to bring people-first learning to workplace technology. The learner experience feels like apps from everyday life—something that works as well on a mobile device as it does on a laptop and can be used to share all kinds of engaging content, just like on social media. This real-world approach is how Schoox has become a market-leading learning vendor.

Regional award winners will be revealed on June 13, 2024, during a special celebration. They will become lifetime members of a respected community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The regional winners will then be considered by judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most esteemed gatherings of high-growth, market-leading organizations.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year® has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 80 countries and territories globally. The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum® in November where National finalists and award winners are announced. The overall National winner represents the US at the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® competition. Visit ey.com/us/eoy [ey.com/us/eoy __title__ ].

About Schoox

Schoox is workplace learning software with a people-first twist. People aren't cogs, and Schoox was designed for how humans actually learn. We keep learners curious by letting you deliver more kinds of content wherever they are, from the front line to the corporate office. And by making learning easy, accessible, rewarding, and fun, we help you get everyone more excited about their career development. Learners can "up" their skills, grow on the job, and get more done—and you can measure the impact of their awesome accomplishments. Schoox powers people-focused learning experiences for organizations around the world, including Subway, Celebrity Cruises, Phillips 66, and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at schoox.com.

Media Contact

Michelle Sullivan, Schoox, 703.283.9272, [email protected], https://www.schoox.com/

