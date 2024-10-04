Schoox Honored in Training Industry's List of 'Top 20 LMS Companies' for a Third Consecutive Year

"By aligning learning with talent development, we give individuals the opportunity to excel—and when they do, their whole organization benefits." -Lefteris Ntouanoglou, founder *CEO, Schoox Post this

Inclusion in the Top LMS Companies list is highly competitive. Each vendor is carefully evaluated based on the following list of criteria:

Breadth, quality, and advancement of features, capabilities, and analytics.

Business performance and growth.

Client and user representation.

Industry visibility, innovation, and impact in the learning technologies training market.

"This year's selections for our Top 20 Learning Management Systems (LMS) Companies List utilize both user and admin features to offer an advanced platform to meet the needs of all users," said Jessica Schue, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc. "For their learners, these providers have created a quality and immersive learning environment that's both engaging and advanced with features such as gamification, personalized learning paths, immersive learning, recommendation engines, and more — all while offering innovative capabilities such as analytics, dashboards, authoring tools, and custom branding to help improve learner experience and gain detailed insights."

Visit Training Industry to view the complete list of 2024 Top Learning Management Systems (LMS) Companies.

See Schoox in action at DevLearn 2024, on November 6–8, in Las Vegas, or visit Schoox's website to request a personalized tour of its innovative learning solutions that aim to empower and inspire learners.

