Schoox Honors Global Customers for Outstanding Results in Learning & Development with Inaugural Schoox Impact Award

Leading Restaurant, Hospitality, Manufacturing and Retail Brands Selected for Exceptional Results, Strong ROI in Frontline Workforce Investments
AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Schoox a leading provider of learning and talent development software solutions for enterprises, announced the winners of its flagship Schoox Learning & Development Impact Awards. The winners were selected from a pool of more than 3,000 customers based on third-party-validated metrics that showcase outstanding results in areas including learning and development, operational efficiency, cost reduction, and employee engagement.
"Schoox is deeply proud of the results our clients have seen from investing in the training and development of their frontline workforces. We've spent over 10 years working alongside thousands of global customers to develop a solution that is scalable, effective and easy to use," said Costas Vasiliou, Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer, Schoox. "The 2024 Schoox Learning & Development Impact Award winners conquered the myriad challenges faced by all organizations made up of largely frontline workers, and experienced the measurable benefits of our engaging, interactive, all-in-one learning platform. They set a new standard of achievement for all of our clients, and we're honored to recognize them."
The 2024 Schoox Learning & Development Impact Awards celebrate Schoox customers that have effectively crafted and executed learning programs and strategies resulting in measurable positive success for their organization.
The winners and their notable achievements include:
Hospitality
Sonesta Hotels
- $600,000 saved on new hire training
- 10% time saved onboarding new hires
Altitude Trampoline Park
- 80% time savings in opening new locations
- 36% increase in employee retention due to high training engagement
Manufacturing
KIOTI Tractor
- 100% improvement in reporting and compliance training
- 20% reduction in time spent creating training
Global Beverage Manufacturer
- $200,000 annual savings with consolidated training platform
- Significant increase in savings on training costs
Restaurants
HOA Brands (Hooters and hoots wings by Hooters)
- 10-12% reduction in manager turnover
- 5% increase in manager productivity due to streamlined learning activities
Charley's Grilled Subs
- $40,000 saved in training costs
- 500 hours saved per year on training administration
Potbelly Sandwich Works
- 10 hours saved each week managing training
- 30% time savings creating training reports
Biscuitville Fresh Southern
- 57% faster time to productivity for new hires
- 30% increase in retention due to higher employee engagement levels
Retail
Casey's
- $50,000 saved on training costs
- 50% reduced effort to run compliance reports compared to manual reporting
Friedman's Home Improvement
- Manager training completed 4 times faster – reduced from 1 year to 3 months
- 90% time savings creating compliance training
Sport Clips Haircuts
- 63% faster onboarding of new team members
- 5% employee retention increase with training and development opportunities
The Fresh Market
- 20% sales increase due to improved training on new products
- 10% decrease in voluntary turnover
Awards will be presented to Schoox customers at the company's "Light Up the Night" event on Tuesday, November 5th at The Neon Museum in Las Vegas in advance of DevLearn 2024. Details on the winners and their achievements can be found here.
About Schoox
Schoox is workplace learning software with a people-first twist. People aren't cogs, and Schoox was designed for how humans actually learn. We keep learners curious by letting you deliver more kinds of content wherever they are, from the front line to the corporate office. And by making learning easy, accessible, rewarding, and fun, we help you get everyone more excited about their career development. Learners can "up" their skills, grow on the job, and get more done—and you can measure the impact of their awesome accomplishments. Schoox powers people-focused learning experiences for organizations around the world, including Subway, Celebrity Cruises, Phillips 66, and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at schoox.com.
Media Contact
Michelle Sullivan, Schoox, 7032839272, [email protected], https://www.schoox.com/
Jenny Olson,, mPR, 310-773-2568, [email protected], mpublicrelations.com
SOURCE Schoox
Share this article