Schoox Honors Global Customers for Outstanding Results in Learning & Development with Inaugural Schoox Impact Award

Leading Restaurant, Hospitality, Manufacturing and Retail Brands Selected for Exceptional Results, Strong ROI in Frontline Workforce Investments

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Schoox a leading provider of learning and talent development software solutions for enterprises, announced the winners of its flagship Schoox Learning & Development Impact Awards. The winners were selected from a pool of more than 3,000 customers based on third-party-validated metrics that showcase outstanding results in areas including learning and development, operational efficiency, cost reduction, and employee engagement.

"Schoox is deeply proud of the results our clients have seen from investing in the training and development of their frontline workforces. We've spent over 10 years working alongside thousands of global customers to develop a solution that is scalable, effective and easy to use," said Costas Vasiliou, Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer, Schoox. "The 2024 Schoox Learning & Development Impact Award winners conquered the myriad challenges faced by all organizations made up of largely frontline workers, and experienced the measurable benefits of our engaging, interactive, all-in-one learning platform. They set a new standard of achievement for all of our clients, and we're honored to recognize them."

The 2024 Schoox Learning & Development Impact Awards celebrate Schoox customers that have effectively crafted and executed learning programs and strategies resulting in measurable positive success for their organization.

The winners and their notable achievements include:

Hospitality

Sonesta Hotels

$600,000 saved on new hire training

saved on new hire training 10% time saved onboarding new hires

Altitude Trampoline Park

80% time savings in opening new locations

36% increase in employee retention due to high training engagement

Manufacturing

KIOTI Tractor

100% improvement in reporting and compliance training

20% reduction in time spent creating training

Global Beverage Manufacturer

$200,000 annual savings with consolidated training platform

annual savings with consolidated training platform Significant increase in savings on training costs

Restaurants

HOA Brands (Hooters and hoots wings by Hooters)

10-12% reduction in manager turnover

5% increase in manager productivity due to streamlined learning activities

Charley's Grilled Subs

$40,000 saved in training costs

saved in training costs 500 hours saved per year on training administration

Potbelly Sandwich Works

10 hours saved each week managing training

30% time savings creating training reports

Biscuitville Fresh Southern

57% faster time to productivity for new hires

30% increase in retention due to higher employee engagement levels

Retail

Casey's

$50,000 saved on training costs

saved on training costs 50% reduced effort to run compliance reports compared to manual reporting

Friedman's Home Improvement

Manager training completed 4 times faster – reduced from 1 year to 3 months

90% time savings creating compliance training

Sport Clips Haircuts

63% faster onboarding of new team members

5% employee retention increase with training and development opportunities

The Fresh Market

20% sales increase due to improved training on new products

10% decrease in voluntary turnover

Awards will be presented to Schoox customers at the company's "Light Up the Night" event on Tuesday, November 5th at The Neon Museum in Las Vegas in advance of DevLearn 2024. Details on the winners and their achievements can be found here.

About Schoox

Schoox is workplace learning software with a people-first twist. People aren't cogs, and Schoox was designed for how humans actually learn. We keep learners curious by letting you deliver more kinds of content wherever they are, from the front line to the corporate office. And by making learning easy, accessible, rewarding, and fun, we help you get everyone more excited about their career development. Learners can "up" their skills, grow on the job, and get more done—and you can measure the impact of their awesome accomplishments. Schoox powers people-focused learning experiences for organizations around the world, including Subway, Celebrity Cruises, Phillips 66, and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at schoox.com.

