Schoox Named a Leader in the 2024 Aragon Research Globe™ for Corporate Learning

Schoox was identified as a Leader in part for its unique approach to learning that allows training outcomes to be compared against overall enterprise key performance indicators (KPIs). Coaching, collaborative learning, and the ability to manage the complex organizational hierarchies of franchises were also cited as strengths.

"Organizations need an easy-to-use LMS to tackle talent upskilling and retention, compliance, and other critical learning challenges," said Jim Lundy, CEO and Lead Analyst of Aragon Research. "Schoox understands the demands of enterprises where learning done right can positively boost the bottom line."

Schoox delivers learning wherever work happens – from an organization's frontline to its corporate offices and beyond to an extended enterprise of customers, members, and franchisees.

"Learning and development are at the heart of everything we do," said Lefteris Ntouanoglou, founder and CEO of Schoox. "We turn customers into raving fans with our innovative solutions, exceptional service and dependable support."

"As they continue to focus on extended enterprise, frontline workers, and franchise training, Schoox is one to watch in the corporate learning market," said Lundy.

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research is an independent research and advisory firm that provides business and IT executives with the actionable insights they need to navigate technology's ever-evolving impact on business. Headquartered in Morgan Hill, CA. Aragon Research works with executives at every major level of the business and across industries to give them the tools they need to make more informed technology and strategy decisions. Aragon delivers high-impact advisory, research, and consulting services, and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit http://www.aragonresearch.com.

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

About Schoox

Schoox is workplace learning software with a people-first twist. People aren't cogs, and Schoox was designed for how humans actually learn. We keep learners curious by letting you deliver more kinds of content wherever they are, from the front line to the corporate office. And by making learning easy, accessible, rewarding, and fun, we help you get everyone more excited about their career development. Learners can "up" their skills, grow on the job, and get more done—and you can measure the impact of their awesome accomplishments. Schoox powers people-focused learning experiences for organizations worldwide, including Subway, Celebrity Cruises, Phillips 66, and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at schoox.com.

