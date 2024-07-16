Schoox Partners with Go1 to Offer Content for Every Learning Style

"We are excited to provide our customers with access to Go1's content library. This will enable their employees to engage with a variety of styles, formats, and languages that cater to their learning preferences." —Lefteris Ntouanoglou, Schoox Post this

"We are proud to offer learning opportunities that allow our customers to reimagine learning and development," said Chris Eigeland, CEO of Go1. "Our content powers learning programs with the most diverse learning and compliance training content and enables employees to take learning into their own hands for personal and professional growth."

"Every individual learner is unique," said Lefteris Ntouanoglou, founder and CEO of Schoox. "We are excited to provide our customers with access to Go1's content library. This will enable their employees to engage with a variety of styles, formats, and languages that cater to their learning preferences."

Go1's formats include micro-learning, immersive courses, podcasts, practice labs, and more. Together, Go1 and Schoox serve up essential content solutions that learning and development teams worldwide need to flourish.

About Go1

Go1 is the most diverse learning content aggregator. With expertly curated content spanning more than 80,000 courses from hundreds of industry-leading providers, Go1 delivers a seamless experience for both L&D leaders and employees in a single subscription. The company has raised over $400 million in funding from investors AirTree Ventures, Blue Cloud Ventures, Five Sigma, Insight Partners, Madrona, Salesforce Ventures, SEEK Investments, SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Y Combinator. Go1 is a Y Combinator 2023 Top Company that provides a seamless learning experience in over 70 learning platforms. To learn more, visit go1.com.

About Schoox

Schoox is workplace learning software with a people-first twist. People aren't cogs, and Schoox was designed for how humans actually learn. We keep learners curious by letting you deliver more kinds of content wherever they are, from the front line to the corporate office. And by making learning easy, accessible, rewarding, and fun, we help you get everyone more excited about their career development. Learners can "up" their skills, grow on the job, and get more done—and you can measure the impact of their awesome accomplishments. Schoox powers people-focused learning experiences for organizations around the world, including Subway, Celebrity Cruises, Phillips 66, and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at schoox.com.

