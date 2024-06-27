Schoox Recognized as a Leader in 2024 Ventana Research Buyers Guides

Thanks to its depth and breadth of functionality, Schoox effectively meets the needs of both internal & external learners." - Matthew Brown, Director of Software Research, HCM at ISG. Post this

Schoox excelled in the report and was named an Overall Leader in the LMS Buyers Guide and a Leader in these key categories:

Product Experience

Capability

Manageability

Reliability

Usability

Schoox was also recognized as an Overall Leader in the Extended Enterprise Learning Buyers Guide, which evaluated products from nine vendors. Additionally, it was acknowledged as a Leader in the Capability and Usability areas.

"A limited number of solutions can address the complex training challenges of both employees and the extended enterprise community comprised of customers, members, franchisees, and partners equally," said Matthew Brown, Director of Software Research, HCM at ISG. "Thanks to its depth and breadth of functionality, Schoox effectively meets the needs of both internal and external learners."

"Schoox understands the demands of enterprises where learning is essential and impacts the bottom line," said Lefteris Ntouanoglou, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Schoox. "We are pleased to be recognized for our continued product investment and dedication to innovation."

Visit Schoox's website to learn how they are helping organizations overcome their L&D challenges.

About Schoox

Schoox is workplace learning software with a people-first twist. People aren't cogs, and Schoox was designed for how humans actually learn. We keep learners curious by letting you deliver more kinds of content wherever they are, from the front line to the corporate office. And by making learning easy, accessible, rewarding, and fun, we help you get everyone more excited about their career development. Learners can "up" their skills, grow on the job, and get more done—and you can measure the impact of their awesome accomplishments. Schoox powers people-focused learning experiences organizations around the world, including Subway, Celebrity Cruises, Phillips 66, and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at schoox.com.

