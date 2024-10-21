Schoox Recognized as a 'Top 10 Enterprise LMS' in the 2024 Talented Learning LMS Awards

"With more than 1,000 learning systems and tools available—and AI revolutionizing digital solutions at every turn—we're witnessing a continuous wave of innovation from both established and emerging players," said John Leh, CEO and Lead Analyst at Talented Learning. Post this

Employee training

Customer education

Partner learning

Professional development

"The continued recognition from Talented Learning validates our commitment to develop an award-winning LMS platform for our customers to be successful," shared Lefteris Ntouanoglou, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Schoox. "Our solution is designed with the learner at the heart of it all. By linking learning to talent development, we empower individuals to thrive in their roles and grow in their careers, ultimately benefiting their organizations in countless ways!"

"With more than 1,000 learning systems and tools available—and AI revolutionizing digital solutions at every turn—we're witnessing a continuous wave of innovation from both established and emerging players," said John Leh, CEO and Lead Analyst at Talented Learning. "That's why we dedicate hundreds of hours each year to researching these solutions. Our mission is to help organizations streamline their technology search, focusing on learning solutions that perfectly align with their unique needs and goals."

Visit Schoox's website to schedule a personalized tour of its innovative learning solutions designed to engage and inspire learners. You can also experience Schoox solutions in action at DevLearn 2024, which will be held November 6–8 in Las Vegas.

About Talented Learning, LLC

Talented Learning, LLC is an independent research and consulting firm devoted to helping organizations of all sizes choose and use LMS solutions and related technologies for their unique business needs. Founded early in 2014 by eLearning industry veterans John Leh and Joelle Girton, we aim to advance awareness and adoption of learning technology that adds business value across the enterprise. In addition to providing services that help learning technology buyers and sellers succeed, we produce blogs, topical webinars, interviews with industry experts on The Talented Learning Show podcast, and a growing collection of resources in the Talented Learning Center membership community.

About Schoox

Schoox is workplace learning software with a people-first twist. People aren't cogs, and Schoox was designed for how humans actually learn. We keep learners curious by letting you deliver more kinds of content wherever they are, from the front line to the corporate office. And by making learning easy, accessible, rewarding, and fun, we help you get everyone more excited about their career development. Learners can "up" their skills, grow on the job, and get more done—and you can measure the impact of their awesome accomplishments Schoox powers people-focused learning experiences for organizations around the world, including Subway, KIOTI Tractor, Sport Clips Haircuts, Phillips 66, and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at schoox.com.

Media Contact

Michelle Sullivan, Schoox, 1.703.283.9272, [email protected], https://www.schoox.com/

SOURCE Schoox