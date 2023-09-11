Schoox Sponsors RetailTEC and FSTEC Conferences in Dallas

"Retailers and restaurants use Schoox's LMS to deliver the skills frontline workers need and develop opportunities for learners to flourish." - Lefteris Ntouanoglou, founder and CEO, Schoox Tweet this

Many retailers trust Schoox to simplify learning and development operations across their locations to deliver world-class employee training programs, manage learning activities, support top talent, and analyze business results.

FSTEC is the top foodservice technology conference for operators to discover the latest innovations and new solutions to grow their bottom line and drive success. FSTEC unites restaurant operators from all segments with top technology suppliers for best practices and networking.

Over 100 restaurants trust Schoox to streamline training, drive employee retention, engage and develop staff, and improve customer satisfaction.

"Retailers and restaurants use Schoox's LMS to deliver the skills frontline workers need and develop opportunities for learners to flourish," said Lefteris Ntouanoglou, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Schoox. "We take learning to the next level by helping customers streamline operations and improve the guest experience by making training easy to access when employees need it most."

RetailTEC takes place on September 11 – 13, 2023, followed by FSTEC on September 13 – 15, 2023. Event agendas and speaker details are available at https://www.winsightgrocerybusiness.com/events and https://fstec.com/.

About Schoox

Schoox is workplace learning software with a people-first twist. People aren't cogs, and Schoox was designed for how humans actually learn. We keep learners curious by letting you deliver more kinds of content wherever they are, from the front line to the corporate office. And by making learning easy, accessible, rewarding, and fun, we help you get everyone more excited about their career development. Learners can "up" their skills, grow on the job, and get more done—and you can measure the impact of their awesome accomplishments. Schoox powers people-focused learning experiences for organizations around the world, including Subway, Celebrity Cruises, Phillips 66, and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at schoox.com.

Michelle Sullivan, Schoox, 703.283.9272, [email protected]

