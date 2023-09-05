Schoox Sponsors Session on Attracting and Retaining Employees at Inaugural QSR Evolution Conference

"Schoox helps restaurants streamline operations and improve the guest experience by making training available wherever and whenever employees need it." — Lefteris Ntouanoglou, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Schoox Tweet this

Sessions at QSR Evolution address the challenges of quick-service restaurant operators. Attendees won't want to miss Schoox's sponsored session Becoming a Best Brand to Work For, featuring executives from Whataburger Restaurants LLC., Starbird, Noodles & Company, Papa Johns, Wingstop and Portillo's on Thursday, September 7 at 10:30 am.

"QSRs want to deliver consistently great service to customers and employees alike," said Lefteris Ntouanoglou, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Schoox. "Schoox helps restaurants streamline operations and improve the guest experience by making training available wherever and whenever employees need it."

The QSR Evolution Conference promises to be a can't miss gathering of industry leaders and innovators. The list of speakers and conference agenda is available at QSREvolutionConference.com.

About Schoox

Schoox is workplace learning software with a people-first twist. People aren't cogs, and Schoox was designed for how humans actually learn. We keep learners curious by letting you deliver more kinds of content wherever they are, from the front line to the corporate office. And by making learning easy, accessible, rewarding, and fun, we help you get everyone more excited about their career development. Learners can "up" their skills, grow on the job, and get more done—and you can measure the impact of their awesome accomplishments. Schoox powers people-focused learning experiences for organizations around the world, including Subway, Celebrity Cruises, Phillips 66, and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at schoox.com

