Schoox to Highlight Award-Winning Learning Platform at I4PL 2023

Schoox makes its inaugural debut at the sold-out I4PL 2023 event at the Hilton Hotel Toronto on Nov. 2 – 3, 2023. Post this

During the event, attendees are invited to visit Schoox for a first-hand product tour to discover how its SaaS learning platform can create incredible onboarding experiences, foster collaboration, and create opportunities for skills development.

The Institute for Performance and Learning (I4PL), formerly the Canadian Society for Training and Development, is a not-for-profit member-driven organization for professionals supporting learning and performance in the workplace. I4PL's mission is to elevate the learning profession to have a measurable impact on workplaces and the Canadian economy.

About Schoox

Schoox is workplace learning software with a people-first twist. People aren't cogs, and Schoox was designed for how humans actually learn. We keep learners curious by letting you deliver more kinds of content wherever they are, from the front line to the corporate office. And by making learning easy, accessible, rewarding, and fun, we help you get everyone more excited about their career development. Learners can "up" their skills, grow on the job, and get more done—and you can measure the impact of their awesome accomplishments. Schoox powers people-focused learning experiences for organizations around the world, including Subway, Celebrity Cruises, Phillips 66, and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at schoox.com.

Media Contact

Michelle M Sullivan, Schoox, 7032839272, [email protected], https://www.schoox.com/

SOURCE Schoox