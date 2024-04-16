Schoox to Host Sessions and Highlight Acclaimed L&D Platform in London at Learning Technologies 2024

Visit stand B20 and discover how you can build your own people-first learning experiences with Schoox. Post this

Building better L&D: from training to learning to development

Wednesday, 17 April 2024, 13:15– 13:45 in Seminar Theatre 1

More than a buzzword: AI is the secret to skills development

Thursday, 18 April 2024, 14:45– 15:15 in Seminar Theatre 1

Ali Zaheer, Sr. Solutions Consultant for Schoox, will also discuss the platform's features and capabilities to address critical business challenges in two bitesize learning sessions during the event:

Career maps: guiding learners on a development path

Wednesday, 17 April, 2024, 10:40 – 10:55 in Bitesize Learning Zone 1

Attendees can take a product tour to discover how Schoox's SaaS learning platform creates incredible onboarding experiences, furthers collaboration, and generates opportunities for skills development in Stand B20.

The Schoox website offers additional resources, including key customer success stories.

About Schoox

Schoox is workplace learning software with a people-first twist. People aren't cogs, and Schoox was designed for how humans actually learn. We keep learners curious by letting you deliver more kinds of content wherever they are, from the front line to the corporate office. And by making learning easy, accessible, rewarding, and fun, we help you get everyone more excited about their career development. Learners can "up" their skills, grow on the job, and get more done—and you can measure the impact of their awesome accomplishments. Schoox powers people-focused learning experiences for organizations around the world, including Subway, Celebrity Cruises, Phillips 66, and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at schoox.com.

