Schoox Unveils AI-Driven Skills Mapping, Integrates with Visier for Personalized Learning

"Our AI transforms skills mapping from a time-consuming task to a strategic advantage, propelling businesses to stay agile and competitive." —Lefteris Ntouanoglou Post this

"We ensure learning aligns with development goals and in-demand skills, driving individual and organizational growth," said Lefteris Ntouanoglou, founder and CEO of Schoox. "Our AI transforms skills mapping from a time-consuming task to a strategic advantage, propelling businesses to stay agile and competitive."

The new skills mapping leverages AI to match job titles, course titles, job descriptions and course descriptions with relevant skills for jobs and courses, regularly updating these suggestions. Now rolling out in phases, this enhancement includes integration with Visier Skills Intelligence, providing access to a vast, regularly updated database of over 14,000 skills across 27 industries.

Schoox is a Platinum Sponsor at ATD 2024 on May 19 – 22 at the Ernest Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. Visit Schoox in Booth #3401 to explore their latest features.

About Visier

Visier is the recognized global leader in people analytics, providing on-demand answers to people-powered businesses. Behind every great brand, product, or idea is the Human Truth, and the Visier People Cloud reveals the fundamental questions and actionable truths capable of elevating your employees—and your business—to new heights. Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, Visier has over 40,000 customers in 75 countries around the world, including enterprises like BASF, Bridgestone, Electronic Arts, McKesson, Merck KGaA, and more. Visier is headquartered in Vancouver, BC with offices and team members worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.visier.com.

About Schoox

Schoox is workplace learning software with a people-first twist. People aren't cogs, and Schoox was designed for how humans actually learn. We keep learners curious by letting you deliver more kinds of content wherever they are, from the front line to the corporate office. And by making learning easy, accessible, rewarding, and fun, we help you get everyone more excited about their career development. Learners can "up" their skills, grow on the job, and get more done—and you can measure the impact of their awesome accomplishments. Schoox powers people-focused learning experiences for organizations around the world, including Subway, Celebrity Cruises, Phillips 66, and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at schoox.com.

Media Contact

Michelle Sullivan, Schoox, 703.283.9272, [email protected], https://www.schoox.com

SOURCE Schoox