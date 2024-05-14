Schoox Unveils New Product, Showcases Research at ATD 2024

Schoox will unveil its innovative new product experience at booth 3401 in the ATD 2024 expo hall. Post this

Schoox will unveil its innovative new product experience at booth 3401 in the expo hall. Attendees can receive personalized demos, explore Schoox's exciting new AI capabilities, and get a sneak peek at the company's upcoming frontline worker research.

Customer Collaboration Session

On Monday, May 20th at 3:00 PM, Schoox customer Cheryl Whiting-Kish, Chief People Officer of Hooters of America, LLC, and Founder & President of Define Consulting, LLC, and David Wentworth, VP, Learning Platform Evangelist for Schoox, will co-present the session "Learning to Fly: Hooters Takes Off with a Modern Culture of Empowerment & Growth." They will explore how Hooters leverages Schoox to empower employees through learning and development.

Schoox Supports ATD

Schoox is a proud sponsor of Tuesday's keynote address by New York Times bestselling author Daniel Pink and will host the evening networking event at Mardi Gras World, offering attendees a chance to connect with industry peers while enjoying the sights, sounds and flavors of New Orleans.

About ATD

The Association for Talent Development (ATD), formerly ASTD, is the world's largest association dedicated to those who develop talent in organizations. Its annual International Conference & Expo is the world's largest event for training and development professionals, attracting over 10,000 attendees from more than 80 countries. The conference offers a platform for professionals to discover new tools and solutions to enhance learning and development strategies.

About Schoox

Schoox is workplace learning software with a people-first twist. People aren't cogs, and Schoox was designed for how humans actually learn. We keep learners curious by letting you deliver more kinds of content wherever they are, from the front line to the corporate office. And by making learning easy, accessible, rewarding, and fun, we help you get everyone more excited about their career development. Learners can "up" their skills, grow on the job, and get more done—and you can measure the impact of their awesome accomplishments. Schoox powers people-focused learning experiences organizations around the world, including Subway, Celebrity Cruises, Phillips 66, and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at schoox.com.

Media Contact

