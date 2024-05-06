Schoox Wins 2024 HR Tech Award for Employee Experience: Best Frontline-Focused Solution

"One [Schoox] enterprise customer said that their managers gained about two hours a week of additional productivity due to the platform, a savings estimated at more than $2M." —Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory Post this

"Lighthouse's research shows that managers are one of the biggest factors in frontline worker retention, so anything that takes busywork off their plate is an investment in a better employee experience overall," said Ben Eubanks, Lighthouse Research & Advisory. "Schoox's learning technology does exactly that, and one enterprise customer said that their managers gained about two hours a week of additional productivity due to the platform, a savings estimated at more than $2M. What company wouldn't want that positive impact on their people?"

"Our team is delighted to receive this recognition," said Lefteris Ntouanoglou, founder and CEO of Schoox. "From food handlers to field technicians, all frontline employees need intuitive, mobile-ready learning experiences to equip them with the skills and knowledge they need, regardless of where they are."

Frontline workers are the backbone of the global economy, but there are major gaps in how their development is happening in many organizations today.

SOURCE Schoox