Schoox Wins 2024 HR Tech Award for Employee Experience: Best Frontline-Focused Solution

Schoox is hailed for ensuring that frontline workers have the training they need to succeed.
AUSTIN, Texas, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Learning management and talent development software provider Schoox announced their solution was named a 2024 HR Tech Award winner for Employee Experience: Best Frontline-Focused Solution. The award recognizes a solution that solves challenges for employers and workers in a frontline or high-volume context.
Each year, the HR Tech Awards, founded by Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory, looks at some of the world's best and brightest companies across HR, talent acquisition, people analytics, and more. This year, they were excited to share the companies representing the top 1-2% of HR tech providers in the market.
"Lighthouse's research shows that managers are one of the biggest factors in frontline worker retention, so anything that takes busywork off their plate is an investment in a better employee experience overall," said Ben Eubanks, Lighthouse Research & Advisory. "Schoox's learning technology does exactly that, and one enterprise customer said that their managers gained about two hours a week of additional productivity due to the platform, a savings estimated at more than $2M. What company wouldn't want that positive impact on their people?"
"Our team is delighted to receive this recognition," said Lefteris Ntouanoglou, founder and CEO of Schoox. "From food handlers to field technicians, all frontline employees need intuitive, mobile-ready learning experiences to equip them with the skills and knowledge they need, regardless of where they are."
Frontline workers are the backbone of the global economy, but there are major gaps in how their development is happening in many organizations today.
Schoox is committed to helping this critical workforce segment be more productive and engaged in their roles. Snag a copy of their new research report, Frontline Worker Skills Growth and the L&D Disconnect, developed from a survey of more than 700 employers and over 1,000 frontline workers in food service, retail, hospitality, construction and manufacturing, to learn more.
SOURCE Schoox
