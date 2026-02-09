Schorr Law Announces Lawsuit Seeking Damages for South Bay Homeowners After Failed Home Flip

The lawsuit underscores the risks homeowners face when buying a flip in California. Post this

The complaint alleges that the seller's renovations included the installation of new windows and a patio door by JJ Windows & Doors, Inc., a California company owned by Jose De Jesus Velazquez Lomelit. According to the lawsuit, after the close of escrow, the plaintiffs discovered water intrusion and leakage involving the windows and patio door, resulting in damage to ﬂooring, subﬂooring, and interior areas of the home. The complaint further alleges that the windows and doors were improperly installed and not in compliance with applicable building codes, and that the City of Torrance had issued a notice of violation for unpermitted work to the seller, which was not resolved or disclosed before the sale.

According to the complaint, the plaintiffs pursued warranty claims and repair efforts with Staged and Sold, Inc. and JJ Windows & Doors, Inc. for several months. The lawsuit alleges those efforts failed to resolve the issues and ultimately required the plaintiffs to replace all seller-installed windows, patio door and ﬂooring, and make other repairs at their own expense.

The lawsuit asserts cause of action against Staged and Sold, Inc., JJ Windows & Doors, Inc. and Forward Management, DBA Keller Williams Pacific Estates, including breach of contract, concealment, and negligence, and seeks damages exceeding $80,000, along with attorney fees, costs, and other relief.

The case, number 25STCV18617, is pending in the Superior Court of the State of California, County of Los Angeles. The allegations have not been adjudicated, and the defendants are entitled to present defenses.

Media Contact

Zachary Schorr, Schorr Law, 1 1 866-718-4240, [email protected], https://schorr-law.com/

SOURCE Schorr Law