Schutt Introduces Top-Ranked F7 Pro Helmet for NFL, NCAA and Varsity Athletes

"This is the most innovative helmet Schutt has ever designed, and considering the brand's historic impact on the game of football, I do not say that lightly," said Jeremy Erspamer, CEO of Certor Sports, parent company of Schutt. "The helmet is engineered from the ground up with the best technology available in football today, and we're proud to make it accessible to the players shaping the future of the game, not just the ones already on the field in the NFL."

Improving upon the iconic Schutt F7, the F7 Pro's combination of cutting-edge design and groundbreaking features makes it a true standout on any field, at any level.

DNA CORE: The DNA CORE's innovative 3D-printed lattice technology revolutionizes impact performance, delivering unrivaled player protection. The 3D lattice is precision-engineered to maximize impact absorption, effectively reducing the force transferred to the player. The result? Unmatched protection and superior confidence on the field.

OCTO-FIT: The OCTO-Fit system is engineered with advanced, dual-density, ergonomic pods that can be interchanged to adapt to a player's head. OCTO Pods use active fit technology that forms to the unique shape of the player's head shape for superior comfort and support, resulting in a perfect fit for every player.

Onboard AiR-Lock System: Experience game-changing comfort with the first-ever football helmet featuring revolutionary integrated AiR Technology. This helmet is designed with a groundbreaking onboard AiR-Lock system that locks in the back of your head for a personalized fit that can be adjusted on the fly, by the athlete, without the use of a handheld pump.

Diffuser: The F7 helmet boasts a sleek, automotive-inspired rear diffuser. Its smooth, sculpted lines complete the helmet's iconic styling. But, it doesn't just look great — it allows the helmet to sit lower on the back of the head, enhancing fit and comfort as well as improving coverage.

Tektonic Mohawk: Blending the best of the past with cutting-edge technology of the future, the Tektonic Mohawk brings the athlete unmatched protection, style, and performance on the field. The integrated reactionary technology reduces impact severity helping players perform at their best on every play.

Integrated Stabilizer: Designed to seamlessly integrate with the helmet, this cutting-edge stabilizer offers superior jaw support and uncompromising comfort. It positions the stabilizer pad to utilize the cheekbone to frame, fit, and stabilize the helmet on the player's head. The flexibility of the technology better contours to wrap the player's head for drastically improved fit and helmet security.

Guardian Cap Exempt: The F7 Pro was approved by the NFL for players to wear in practice without a Guardian Cap, a testament to its high level of impact performance.

Lightweight for Speed: Such awe inspiring innovation comes in a finished product which is incredibly lightweight, reducing fatigue and increasing player speed from kickoff to the final whistle.

Custom Oakley Switch Visor: Each helmet is equipped with a custom Switch Visor by Oakley™, designed for maximum performance and providing an unobstructed field of view and full protection.The custom Oakley Switch Visor is easy to install and switch without additional tools, enabling teams to quickly and effortlessly adjust on the fly.

To complement the all-purpose F7 Pro, Schutt is also introducing F7 Pro QB and F7 Pro WR/DB position specific models, both engineered to maximize protective performance for the respective positions. This launch reinforces Certor Sports' leadership as the first company in history to design NFL-approved, position-specific helmets, continuing its unmatched commitment to player safety.

"No brand in football history has done more to tailor protection to the demands of each position," Erspamer said. "With the launch of the F7 PRO WR/DB, we're once again showing why Certor leads not just in innovation—but in protecting the game itself."

The Schutt F7 Pro will be available for pre-order starting May 15 at schuttsports.com and through authorized Schutt dealers nationwide.

ABOUT SCHUTT SPORTS

Since 1918, Schutt Sports, part of the Certor Sports family, has been a world leader in football helmet technology and athlete protection. From the NFL to youth programs across the country, Schutt's gear is trusted by those who demand innovation, performance, and a commitment to safety. With a relentless focus on the future of the game, Schutt continues to set the standard in protective sports equipment. Learn more at schuttsports.com.

