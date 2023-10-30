Schwartzapfel Lawyers P.C. Secures Justice and Compensation in High-Stakes NYC Construction Cases

Leading New York law firm Schwartzapfel Lawyers P.C. has recovered over sixteen million dollars of compensation for their clients across four recent cases.

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Schwartzapfel Lawyers P.C. is pleased to announce a series of victories in securing justice and compensation for workers in the New York City construction industry. In a commitment to upholding workers' rights, Schwartzapfel Lawyers P.C. has achieved remarkable results in four recent cases.

First, Schwartzapfel Lawyers P.C. secured a $3,500,000 recovery for a 50-year-old trade union member. This dedicated worker faced perilous conditions while transporting an 80 lb. steel bracket during the construction of a 58-story skyscraper. The resolution provided financial relief and closure.

Next, their legal team secured a $4,250,000 recovery for a dedicated elevator constructor. This worker suffered significant damages and losses due to multiple safety hazards at a billion-dollar construction project. The case is a testament to the need for safety and accountability within the construction industry.

Additionally, the firm secured a pre-trial settlement of $5,240,000 for a union elevator constructor who endured a harrowing ordeal resulting from a failed/defective safety device and suffered serious foot injuries. The case highlights the need for safety standards and reliable equipment.

Finally, Schwartzapfel Lawyers P.C. obtained a $3,770,000 award for an elevator mechanic who suffered severe injuries due to safety code violations in a renowned Manhattan skyscraper's elevator machine room.

These victories reinforce Schwartzapfel Lawyers P.C.'s commitment to advocating for workers' rights in the construction industry. Their firm remains dedicated to securing justice for those who have endured hardships while building the vibrant skyline of New York City.

