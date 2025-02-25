Science Fiction Author Kathryn Combs to Release Thought-Provoking Debut Novel Sancta Femina (Legend of Asteria Book 1)

"An unforgettable tale of identity and resilience—Hella Nazari is a heroine for the ages." Post this

"Sancta Femina is not just a story; it's a reflection on what it means to be human in the face of overwhelming odds," said Combs. "Through Hella's journey, I hope to inspire readers to question authority and embrace their strength in the fight for justice."

Set against the expansive backdrop of a futuristic galaxy, Sancta Femina captivates readers with its rich world-building and complex characters. It is an exciting start to the Legend of Asteria series, promising heart-pounding action, thought-provoking dilemmas, and a dauntless heroine who challenges the status quo.

Sancta Femina will be available for purchase in bookstores and online retailers on February 25, 2025. Readers who enjoy compelling narratives that challenge societal norms and explore the intricacies of power will find this novel a must-read.

**About Kathryn Combs:**

Kathryn Combs is a science fiction author based in Richmond, VA, known for her ability to weave intricate plots that delve deep into the human experience. Through rich storytelling, Combs invites readers to confront the darker aspects of existence while highlighting the boundless possibilities for healing and hope that emerge from our struggles. Connect with Kathryn on social media, where she shares updates on projects and events.

