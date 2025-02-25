Science Fiction Author Kathryn Combs to Release Thought-Provoking Debut Novel Sancta Femina (Legend of Asteria Book 1)

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On February 25, 2025, emerging author Kathryn Combs invites readers to embark on a thrilling journey through a dystopian future with the release of her debut science fiction novel, Sancta Femina. This gripping tale explores themes of identity, autonomy, and survival amidst a backdrop of scientific intrigue and intergalactic conflict.
Sancta Femina tells the story of Hella Nazari, a twenty-one-year-old orphan who returns to a ravaged Earth after completing her cadet training on Titan. Following a catastrophic nuclear blast that devastates much of the planet, Hella awakens on a mysterious frozen world, only to find herself face-to-face with the very antagonist responsible for her suffering—the eccentric scientist who claims she is the genetic clone of a long-dead religious figure. As she uncovers her connection to a plot that threatens the remnants of humanity, Hella must navigate her complex heritage, assert her autonomy, and confront the dark regime rising around her.
"Sancta Femina is not just a story; it's a reflection on what it means to be human in the face of overwhelming odds," said Combs. "Through Hella's journey, I hope to inspire readers to question authority and embrace their strength in the fight for justice."
Set against the expansive backdrop of a futuristic galaxy, Sancta Femina captivates readers with its rich world-building and complex characters. It is an exciting start to the Legend of Asteria series, promising heart-pounding action, thought-provoking dilemmas, and a dauntless heroine who challenges the status quo.
Sancta Femina will be available for purchase in bookstores and online retailers on February 25, 2025. Readers who enjoy compelling narratives that challenge societal norms and explore the intricacies of power will find this novel a must-read.
For more information about Sancta Femina and Kathryn Combs, please visit
**About Kathryn Combs:**
Kathryn Combs is a science fiction author based in Richmond, VA, known for her ability to weave intricate plots that delve deep into the human experience. Through rich storytelling, Combs invites readers to confront the darker aspects of existence while highlighting the boundless possibilities for healing and hope that emerge from our struggles. Connect with Kathryn on social media, where she shares updates on projects and events.
