ScienceWerx Launches MENA Chapter Headquarters in Saudi Arabia, with $100 Million EverGreen Pre-Seed Fund to Transform Regional IP Commercialization in the MENA region

"Saudi Arabia's innovation ecosystem holds immense value, yet much of it remains untapped in labs. The EverGreen fund will provide the support and infrastructure to propel these innovations to market." - Dr. Khalid Saqr, ScienceWerx Board Advisor Post this

EverGreen's value goes beyond capital infusion. Patrick Haley, ScienceWerx (USA) co-founder and chairman, notes, "The fund creates an ecosystem, bridging MENA's $43 billion IP gap through partnerships, tech transfer offices, and incubation resources that speed up ambitious projects." Bassem Kadry, co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer, adds, "Saudi Arabia has the resources to lead MENA's knowledge economy, but critical infrastructure is needed. EverGreen brings that missing piece." Moreover, Lewa Abu Khait, Regional Partner in KSA, describes the fund as a unique leap forward. "It's a catalyst for Saudi innovators, transforming local R&D into globally competitive businesses."

The EverGreen Pre-Seed Fund opens a new era in MENA's IP commercialization, inviting Saudi innovators and investors to shape the future of the region's knowledge economy.

About ScienceWerx

ScienceWerx is a 501c(3) non-profit organization, based in Frederick, Maryland, USA, dedicated to accelerating the commercialization of technologies. The organization has developed a robust ecosystem addressing the challenges of bringing products to market, providing access to capital collaborating with technology engaging with utilizing., accessing a vast incubator system, and access to facilities designed for optimal commercialization.

