Scientific American Announces Jeanna Bryner as New Editor-in-Chief

Science journalism has never mattered more, and it's never been more important to reach audiences in new ways. Post this

Bryner will report to Chris Pauze, President for Scientific American, Inc. Announcing her appointment, Pauze said, "We first met Bryner earlier this year as we worked through the acquisition of Scientific American – we have been impressed with Jeanna's experience and steadiness as the brand navigates challenges in the market. She is a thoughtful manager that cares deeply about the team and also understands the kind of changes that are necessary for success in a rapidly changing media environment. We are confident she's the right leader to continue the impressive legacy of Scientific American and embrace the future."

"Science journalism has never mattered more, and it's never been more important to reach audiences in new ways," Bryner said. "I'm thrilled to build on Scientific American's legacy while expanding how and where we tell these stories."

Scientific American is read by more than 3.5 million monthly readers with eight local language editions and remains a global force in science journalism, helping readers remain informed on pressing issues and exciting developments in the world of science.

About Scientific American

Founded in 1845, Scientific American is the oldest continuously published magazine in the U.S. and the leading authoritative publication for science and technology in the general media. Together with scientificamerican.com and eight local language editions around the world, it reaches more than nine million readers. Scientific American is published by Scientific American, Inc. and is affiliated with LabX Media Group.

A full bio and headshot of Jeanna Bryner are available upon request. For more information, please contact Jamie Burns, Vice President, Human Resources & Operations at LabX Media Group at [email protected].

Media Contact

Jamie Burns, LabX Media Group, 1 888-781-0328, [email protected], https://www.labxmediagroup.com/

SOURCE Scientific American