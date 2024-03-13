Scientist Who Discovered Toxic Shock Syndrome Publishes New Thriller

"I hope by sharing this thrilling story, my readers may feel empowered and hopeful for our world, just as Patch and Olivia did." Post this

"Patch meets Olivia in Minnesota, but both end up in Russia, Iran, North Korea, and more," Schlievert said. "They try multiple ways to make these malignant leaders disappear, including uniting the world and successfully sending these leaders to Mars, where they will never rise again."

Including judicial tones following the plot, many aspects of the book are based on Schlievert's life as a witness to over 50 court cases, medical research, and personal beliefs founded in the Bible. Additionally, readers may find a poem for each chapter in the beginning, encouraging hope for society in the future.

"Many aspects of the book are indeed based on my life," Schlievert said. "I speak to birds, I am quite familiar with judicial court cases, I am an economic geologist, and I have described 29 new infectious diseases. I hope by sharing this thrilling story, my readers may feel empowered and hopeful for our world, just as Patch and Olivia did."

"Vanity of Their Minds"

By Dr. Patrick M. Schlievert PhD

ISBN: 9781665753838 (softcover); 9781665753845 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Dr. Schlievert has been a professor of microbiology and immunology for 45 years. Additionally, he has described the causes of 29 new infectious diseases and how they may be treated, publishing over 450 scientific manuscripts, and listed as the 45th best microbiologist. He has written a non-fiction book on his experiences with toxic shock syndrome and now uses his professional experiences to write. To learn more, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/856943-vanity-of-their-minds.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Taylor Moralez

[email protected]

Media Contact

Taylor Moralez, LAVIDGE, 4803066597, [email protected]

SOURCE Dr. Patrick M. Schlievert, Ph.D.