Scientist.com Joins Forces with Leading Health Organizations to Launch Webinar Series on Women's Health

"This series is a testament to the life science community's commitment to understanding health and disease through the lens of gender differences."—Dennis Brown, PhD Chief Science Officer of the American Physiological Society Post this

Building on the momentum of the 2024-2025 Women's Health Research Initiative (WHRI), APS has designed this webinar series to offer a blend of scientific depth and interactive engagement. Attendees will gain valuable insights from leading life science researchers through lectures and sessions that explore laboratory techniques essential to advancing the field of women's health.

"Women, who make up more than half of the global population, have historically been overlooked and underrepresented in biomedical research, leading to significant gaps that impact their health," said Irene O. Aninye, PhD, Chief Science Officer at the Society for Women's Health Research. "By partnering with industry leaders like APS and Scientist.com, we can spotlight the critical work being done to close these gaps and address the unmet needs in women's health that have emerged from years of bias in research and medicine."

Get more details and register for the women's health series, visit https://insidescientific.com/virtual-events/womens-health-webinar-series/. The series kicks off on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at 11:00 AM ET.

About Scientist.com

Scientist.com is the leading AI-powered digital research platform in the life sciences industry. The platform significantly cuts costs, accelerates timelines, and provides researchers with access to the most innovative tools and technologies. Committed to the highest standards of compliance, both internally and externally, Scientist.com is a trusted partner for the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, over 100 biotechnology firms, and the US National Institutes of Health (NIH). Scientist.com is reshaping the future of life sciences research. For more information, visit Scientist.com.

About APS

Physiology is a broad area of scientific inquiry that focuses on how molecules, cells, tissues and organs function in health and disease. The American Physiological Society connects a global, multidisciplinary community of more than 10,000 biomedical scientists and educators as part of its mission to advance scientific discovery, understand life and improve health. The Society drives collaboration and spotlights scientific discoveries through its 16 scholarly journals and programming that support researchers and educators in their work.

About SWHR

The Society for Women's Health Research (SWHR) is a national nonprofit and thought leader dedicated to advancing women's health through science, policy, and education while promoting research on sex differences to optimize women's health. Founded in 1990 by a group of physicians, medical researchers, and health advocates, SWHR is making women's health mainstream by addressing unmet needs and research gaps in women's health. Thanks to SWHR's efforts, women are now routinely included in most major medical research studies and more scientists are considering sex as a biological variable in their research. Learn more at swhr.org.

