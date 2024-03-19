Scientist.com Recognized as One of the Top 25 Biotechnology Companies of 2024

"Our growth is a testament to the hard work, dedication and visionary thinking of every member of our team, from our officers to our interns."—Kevin Lustig, PhD, CEO and Founder at Scientist.com. Post this

Since its founding inception in 2007, Scientist.com has enabled drug researchers to connect and collaborate seamlessly, reducing paperwork and speeding up the pace of innovation. The company believes that by empowering scientists with the most innovative tools and technologies it can help usher in a new era of breakthroughs that will ultimately lead to an end to disease as we know it.

Scientist.com was previously named America's 11th Most Innovative Company by Fortune in 2023; the "Overall BioPharma Solution of the Year" in the 2022 BioTech Breakthrough Awards; and was added to Inc. magazine's "Honor Roll" for being one of the fastest-growing private companies in America five consecutive years, from 2017-2021, ranking as high as #9.

For the full list of The Healthcare Technology Report's "Top 25 Biotechnology Companies of 2024," visit https://thehealthcaretechnologyreport.com/the-top-25-biotechnology-companies-of-2024/

About Scientist.com

Scientist.com is a privately held San Diego-based company on a mission to make it faster and cheaper to discover new medicines. At its heart is an AI-powered marketplace that helps drug researchers use innovative technologies to rapidly translate their ideas into actionable data. Through Scientist.com, scientists communicate directly with research experts at over 4,000 global laboratories to design and execute complex research experiments. Visit scientist.com to learn more.

