Scientist.com's Rob Kaufman Wins Top Tech Award for Exemplary Tech Leadership

Longtime software engineer and entrepreneur honored at 2023 San Diego Top Tech Awards
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scientist.com, the pharmaceutical industry's leading R&D marketplace, announced today that Rob Kaufman, its Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, was recognized as the winner of the Healthcare Biotech category at San Diego's 2023 "Top Tech Awards" last night. The annual event celebrates excellence among the San Diego business community's leading technology executives.
"Rob is a brilliant software developer and a compassionate and inspirational leader," stated Chris Petersen, Co-Founder & CTO of Scientist.com and previous San Diego Top Tech Award winner. "He has the rare ability to drive product innovation and inspire people at the same time."
Rob founded Notch8 in 2007 to offer Rails software consulting to the San Diego community. Over the next 15 years he grew the company into a profitable business with clients across the globe. In 2015, Rob and his wife Chelsea co-founded LEARN Academy, a privately held coding bootcamp that has helped hundreds of people get started in the San Diego tech industry.
"I'm so grateful to merge my passion for technology with a mission that truly impacts lives," stated Rob Kaufman, SVP of Software Engineering at Scientist.com. "Through our innovative software solutions at Scientist.com, we're revolutionizing the way new treatments are developed, making them more accessible and affordable for countless individuals battling diseases."
Rob and other Top Tech Award honorees were recognized on Sept 13, 2023, at a reception at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
About Scientist.com
Scientist.com's mission is to empower and connect scientists worldwide. By transforming the way scientific research is performed, our Science as a Service® platform accelerates discoveries that prevent and cure disease. We combine sophisticated AI technology with white-glove Research Concierge® support to enable scientists to run more innovative experiments in less time and at lower cost.
