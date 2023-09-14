Scientist.com's Rob Kaufman Wins Top Tech Award for Exemplary Tech Leadership

"Through our innovative software solutions at Scientist.com, we're revolutionizing the way new treatments are developed, making them more accessible and affordable for countless individuals battling diseases."—Rob Kaufman, SVP of Software Engineering at Scientist.com Tweet this

Rob founded Notch8 in 2007 to offer Rails software consulting to the San Diego community. Over the next 15 years he grew the company into a profitable business with clients across the globe. In 2015, Rob and his wife Chelsea co-founded LEARN Academy, a privately held coding bootcamp that has helped hundreds of people get started in the San Diego tech industry.

"I'm so grateful to merge my passion for technology with a mission that truly impacts lives," stated Rob Kaufman, SVP of Software Engineering at Scientist.com. "Through our innovative software solutions at Scientist.com, we're revolutionizing the way new treatments are developed, making them more accessible and affordable for countless individuals battling diseases."

Rob and other Top Tech Award honorees were recognized on Sept 13, 2023, at a reception at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

About Scientist.com

Scientist.com's mission is to empower and connect scientists worldwide. By transforming the way scientific research is performed, our Science as a Service® platform accelerates discoveries that prevent and cure disease. We combine sophisticated AI technology with white-glove Research Concierge® support to enable scientists to run more innovative experiments in less time and at lower cost.

Visit Scientist.com to learn more.

Join Scientist.com on social media: LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram

Media Contact

Sean Preci, Scientist.com, +1 858 771-3813, [email protected], www.scientist.com

SOURCE Scientist.com