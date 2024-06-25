Scispot Announces Integration with Zapier to Enhance Lab Automation

"This integration enhances our platform's capabilities, allowing labs to streamline operations, reduce errors, and save time by leveraging automation," said Satya Singh, President and CPO of Scispot Post this

Labs can connect their Scispot account to Zapier, choose a trigger app such as Scispot's alt-LIMS (Labsheets), and set a specific event to start the automation. By selecting an action app like Google Sheets or Slack, labs can define the action that occurs when the trigger event happens, automating routine tasks effortlessly.

Users can explore Zapier's extensive library of templates to find pre-made workflows that fit their needs. Examples include syncing lab results stored in Labsheets with Google Sheets, creating task reminders in project management tools, or sending automatic updates to team communication platforms like Slack. For those with specific requirements, custom Zaps can be created by combining triggers and actions from multiple apps, tailoring the automation to specific lab workflows.

With the Zapier integration, labs can save time by automating routine tasks, reducing errors through automated data entry, and increasing productivity with streamlined workflows. This integration allows for scalability without additional coding or technical expertise. For example, labs can automatically sync lab results from Scispot to Google Sheets, ensuring data is always up-to-date and accessible. Custom notifications in Slack can be created based on activities in Scispot, enhancing team communication and coordination. Labs can also automate the creation of new samples from plate layouts, integrate data from various sources, and generate reports, all through Zapier. This automation enhances efficiency and scalability for lab operations.

"Integrating with Zapier aligns with our mission to transform every biotech into an AI powerhouse," said Satya Singh, President and CPO of Scispot. "This integration enhances our platform's capabilities, allowing labs to streamline operations, reduce errors, and save time by leveraging automation."

Scispot, the leading Gen AI-powered biotech software provider, aims to transform every biotech company into an AI powerhouse. Its Gen AI-powered products, including the Lab Operating System, GLUE, and modern alternatives to ELN, LIMS, and SDMS, have become the preferred choice for hundreds of digital biotech companies, providing a robust foundation for scaling R&D operations. Scispot automates biotech R&D workflows and makes R&D data AI-ready. The platform offers one-click integration with scientific applications and instruments, fostering an innovative environment for developing unique data models and ontologies. This strategy empowers biotech companies to maximize the potential of AI and data science, setting new standards in research and development. Learn more at https://scispot.com

