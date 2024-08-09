Scispot Announces Purpose-Built Solution for Modern Pathology Labs

"Our goal with Pathology LIMS is to provide labs with a robust & adaptable solution that ensures compliance & sets up the right digital foundation." Satya Singh, President & Co-Founder of Scispot Post this

The Pathology LIMS is designed to help labs achieve and maintain compliance with critical standards required by CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments) and CAP (College of American Pathologists), among other essential certifications for pathology labs worldwide. This focus on compliance ensures that labs not only improve operational efficiency but also meet stringent regulatory requirements.

Scispot's solution transforms traditional pathology labs into Digital Pathology Labs, paving the way for scalable growth. Features such as comprehensive instrument integration, automated data analysis, inventory management with visual freezer manager, automated labeling and barcoding, and customizable lab dashboards for tracking sample status and workflow stages contribute to a more streamlined and automated lab environment.

The Pathology LIMS integrates effortlessly with popular Electronic Medical Records (EMR) systems and major clinic systems software. Its extensive integration options with internal apps and lab instruments ensure a smooth transition and optimized lab management. Scispot's robust support and adaptable solution simplify processes, helping labs achieve better accuracy and efficiency.

Satya Singh, President & Co-Founder of Scispot, remarked, "Our goal with Pathology LIMS is to provide labs with a robust and adaptable solution that ensures compliance and sets up the right digital foundation for efficient work. We are committed to helping labs achieve better accuracy and efficiency affordably through seamless integration and automation."

ABOUT SCISPOT:

Scispot, the leading provider of lab tech stack solutions, is on a mission to transform every life science lab into an AI powerhouse. The company's GenAI-powered data infrastructure has become the preferred choice for a vast number of digital labs, offering a solid foundation for growth. Scispot automates lab R&D and testing workflows and makes lab data AI-ready. Its platform provides one-click integration with scientific applications and instruments, fostering an innovative environment for the development of unique data models and ontologies. This progressive strategy empowers biotech companies to maximize the potential of AI and data science, setting new standards in research and development. Discover more about how Scispot is revolutionizing life science labs at http://www.scispot.com

Media Contact

Apoorv Sharma, Scispot, 14255004629, [email protected], https://www.scispot.com

Twitter

SOURCE Scispot