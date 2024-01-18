Scispot Introduces Lab Operating System and GLUE on AWS Marketplace

"Our primary aim at Scispot is to empower biotech companies in creating a strong, user-friendly foundation for data science and AI," stated Satya Singh, co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Scispot. Post this

The Scispot OS is an API-first platform designed for the new generation of digital biotech companies, replacing traditional lab software like electronic lab notebooks (ELN) and Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) with a single, data science and AI-focused solution. Scispot GLUE provides a scientific data and instrument connectivity toolkit to streamline lab instrument integration and render R&D data AI-ready.

Scispot helps customers build integrity in data management, making data usable for AI, and move beyond traditional ELN and LIMS systems. With Scispot, biotechs can create custom data models and use their unique data sets to train machine learning models. It offers a secure data infrastructure, adhering to SOC2, GDPR, HIPAA, and CFR Part 11 standards. Over 100 biotech companies currently leverage Scispot to lay their foundation for leveraging AI. The platform's adherence to F.A.I.R principles ensures data is findable, accessible, interoperable, and reusable.

"Our primary aim is to empower biotech companies in creating a strong, user-friendly foundation for data science and AI," stated Satya Singh, co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Scispot. "Extending our Gen AI-powered data infrastructure to AWS's biotech customers is a key aspect of our commitment to advancing the field through accessible, cutting-edge technology."

Scispot listing on AWS Marketplace provide AWS biotech customers with:

A quicker approach to harmonize their R&D data utilizing their existing AWS budget.

An easier way to buy licenses of Scispot utilizing AWS's pre-negotiated contract through private offers.

Centralized management of software subscriptions and services, including those from Scispot.

Scispot has become the go-to toolkit for data science-focused biotech companies. AWS Marketplace opens a new channel for biotech companies to enhance their R&D data game with Scispot. For more information, visit the Scispot website or its listing on the AWS Marketplace to discover how this platform can revolutionize your biotech research.

ABOUT SCISPOT

Scispot, a leading provider of biotech tech, is on a mission to transform every biotech company into an AI powerhouse. The company's Gen AI-powered data infrastructure has become the preferred choice for 100s of digital biotech companies, offering a solid foundation for growth. Scispot automates biotech R&D workflows and makes R&D data AI-ready. Its platform provides one-click integration with scientific applications and instruments, fostering an innovative environment for the development of unique data models and ontologies. This progressive strategy empowers biotech companies to maximize the potential of AI and data science, setting new standards in research and development. Discover more about how Scispot is revolutionizing biotech R&D at http://www.scispot.com.

